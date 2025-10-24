13 Costco Grocery Items That Save You The Most Money
Buying in bulk saves time, but it can also save you serious money, which is why we love Costco. The chain's wholesale model keeps prices low by cutting out the middleman. Its limited selection is also intentional — by focusing on top-selling essentials and its Kirkland Signature brand, Costco doesn't need to spend extra on flashy advertising. Plus, Costco's partnerships make Kirkland Signature products even more affordable.
These strategies help Costco price many products below the competition (many being the keyword here). Not all price tags boast incredible savings. Some match rival stores, and others save you just a few cents, which, let's get real, isn't worth membership fees. But then, there are grocery staples whose prices offer significant savings. Think several dollars or more, especially when buying in bulk.
To find these top money-saving items, we compared Costco's prices with average market rates and those from other major retailers. Mind you, these prices are reflective of the time this article was written. They may shift over time or fluctuate by region. However, the general trend says these grocery items deliver the best value. So if you have a Costco membership, take advantage of it by stockpiling these items at Costco instead of anywhere else.
1. Rotisserie chicken
Costco's rotisserie chickens are famous for being a good deal. They've remained $4.99 for ages, despite rising prices elsewhere. While it's crazy to think this inflation-proof grocery product costs the same as it did in 2009, there's a very logical reason why. Costco treats its rotisserie chicken as a calculated loss. Even if it doesn't bring in a huge profit, it gets people through those doors, which inevitably means they'll purchase other, more expensive items. Ultimately, it's a win-win.
Other retailers may have picked up on Costco's strategy and kept their prices competitively low. Walmart offers rotisserie chicken for $5.97, and Sam's Club's is just $4.98 — a cent cheaper than Costco and the lowest price we came across. Meanwhile, the majority of stores charge several extra dollars. Safeway, for example, sells its rotisserie chickens for $7.99 — but that higher price tag doesn't equal better chicken. In our ranking of grocery store rotisserie chickens, Costco beat out Safeway and several other pricier competitors.
2. Red Vines
One of the biggest money-saving products at Costco is its giant tub of Red Vines. A 5.5-pound container is $14.99, working out to $2.73 per pound. Walmart charges $20.45 for the same exact weight, equaling $4.27 per pound. Meijer sells 3.5-pound tubs for $12.99, which seems like a great deal. But when you do the math, you'll realize that's $3.71 per pound — almost a dollar more than Costco.
When we looked at the price of Costco's Red Vines, they weren't even on sale. This was the chain's standard pricing. But if you get lucky, you might snag a giant tub for even cheaper. One Reddit user raved about finding 5.5-pound tubs of Red Vines on clearance for $2, posting a picture of several purchased containers with the caption: "I have no self-control."
Unfortunately, Red Vine availability may vary depending on the region. As another Costco shopper noted, "I grew up on the West Coast and this was my licorice. I can't find it anywhere on the East Coast. It's all Twizzlers here." In the infamous Red Vine versus Twizzler debate, the shopper is actually onto something. Instacart research shows that Red Vines are more popular in the western states, while Twizzlers are favored in the Midwest and East Coast. So if you consider yourself a Red Vine fan, keep your eyes peeled for this Costco steal.
3. Butter croissants
Costco customers love the chain's butter croissants for their light, flaky texture and satisfying flavor. The company sells a 12-count box for approximately $6.80, which is a steal compared to Kroger's $9.99 for the same amount. Other stores may match Costco's price, but when you look closely, you'll notice they're selling smaller versions of the same pastry. It sounds cute in theory... until you're trying to make a hearty breakfast sandwich or turn your Costco croissant into a hot dog bun.
Although it's still a great deal, Costco's butter croissants have actually increased in price recently. Customers complained that it went up a full dollar in the past year alone. One Reddit user came to Costco's defense, sharing, "At one point in the past couple/few years, the croissants had gone to $7 and then back down to $6. Costco is very good about bringing [its] prices back down when able." Fingers crossed those prices fall even further. But even with inflation doing its thing, you'll still save some dough — and get full-sized pastries — by purchasing croissants from Costco.
4. Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries
We all expect to pay a premium for organic produce, but some stores charge far more than others, making us wonder if they're taking advantage of that organic label. Luckily, Costco isn't trying to bamboozle anyone. In a price comparison of several stores, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Frozen Blueberries was the clear winner, selling its 3-pound bag of frozen organic blueberries for just $9.94, or about $3.31 per pound. Retailers sell a variety of different-sized bags, but none beat this per-pound pricing. Grocery Outlet came closest at $3.79 per pound, followed by Aldi at $4.57. Meanwhile, Von's 2-pound bag rang in at a shocking $17.99, which equals $6 a pound for the same fruit.
When it comes to blueberries, buying organic matters. Blueberries are one of the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen, a list of produce items with the highest pesticide residue when conventionally grown. While buying organic sounds pricey, you can cut costs by opting for frozen rather than fresh. If you're using your berries for smoothies, baking, or as a topping in oatmeal or yogurt, the frozen variety works just as well. In fact, overlooking frozen fruit is one of the common mistakes people make when buying blueberries. In this case, frozen is definitely best.
5. Fresh lemons
Lemons and limes are kitchen essentials you need on hand, whether for brightening up drinks or seasoning food. And if you go through lemons as quickly as we do, Costco is the best place to stock up. Just a couple of years ago, shoppers couldn't stop raving about the store's 5-pound citrus bags for $5. Prices have since risen slightly to around $6.50–$7, but that's still a great deal compared to most grocery chains.
For context, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis lists the national average price of lemons at $2.08 per pound. Even at $7, you're paying about $1.40 per pound at Costco — 60 cents less than the going rate. Meanwhile, Safeway sells 3-pound bags for $6, while some Publix shoppers report paying $6 to $7 for a single pound. And if five pounds sounds excessive, fear not. Customers say you can actually freeze them whole as-is, and they work just as well when thawed. To learn more, check out our guide on how to store lemons in the freezer.
6. Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
Costco's 33.8-ounce Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup jug is $14.99, which is 44 cents an ounce. Buying in bulk generally gets you a better deal, and this Costco product proves cheaper than most. Walmart charges $18.98 for Coombs Family Farms Organic 32-ounce jug, so you get slightly less quantity but pay $4 more. Smaller bottles like Trader Joe's Organic Vermont Maple Syrup are $4.99 for just 8 ounces, which works out to 62 cents an ounce.
You can tell this maple syrup is real because it has just one ingredient — 100% pure organic maple syrup! No additives, preservatives, or any flavorings, but truthfully, you wouldn't need it. Maple syrup can hold its own with flavor. The different grades of maple syrup define their flavor profile, and Kirkland's variety is a Grade A Amber. This amber classification has the classic flavor and color you expect from maple syrup, making it super versatile. So that giant bottle will have plenty of uses.
Of course, the smaller bottles are advantageous since they fit neatly in your cupboard, look nice on your kitchen table, and make pouring easy. But we have a clever workaround. Save that more expensive 8-ounce bottle or buy an empty one with a pouring spout, like this set of 8-ounce Maple Syrup Dispensers with Handles. Pour Kirkland's Signature Organic Maple Syrup into the smaller container for everyday use, storing the giant jug in your pantry.
7. Pure Vanilla Extract
Stocking up on essentials like vanilla extract doesn't have to break the bank. Costco's 16-ounce bottle of Pure Vanilla Extract is $13.99, just shy of $1 an ounce. However, we'd double-check you're grabbing the correct product. Costco carries other, far more expensive brands like Nielsen-Massay, but this particular bottle has a super simple label and no obvious branding.
Walmart carries the exact same vanilla extract for $21.49. It also sells McCormick Pure Gluten-Free Vanilla Extract for $4.97 for a single ounce. Don't be fooled by that gluten-free label, either. All pure vanilla extract is naturally gluten-free, so it's not worth spending the extra money. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's sells a slightly fancier product, Organic Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract, for $9.99 for 4 ounces ($2.50 per ounce).
Purchasing vanilla extract at Costco will save you the most money, and you don't need to worry about the product going bad. Vanilla extract can last indefinitely when stored correctly. Keep it in a cool, dark location, and you can use up all 16 ounces over time. Mind you, the flavor and quality begin to degrade around the 5-year mark, but it's still safe to consume afterward.
8. Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter
Shoppers have spotted Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter for $10 for two 28-ounce jars, which breaks down to about $2.85 per pound. That's an impressive price point for a certified organic product, and far cheaper than most competitors. For comparison, Trader Joe's Creamy Salted Peanut Butter costs around $2.49 per pound, but it isn't organic. Meanwhile, Walmart's Great Value Organic Creamy Peanut Butter runs $4.47 per pound, which is far more typical for the organic version.
Interestingly enough, this peanut butter wasn't always a fan favorite. It even made our list of the biggest Kirkland Signature flops in Costco's history, with customers complaining it tasted off. Luckily, the retailer released an improved version, which shoppers seem more than happy with. They describe it as delightfully smooth and claim it mixes easily. So if you didn't like Kirkland Signature's organic peanut butter years ago, we'd give it another go. And if you're still not pleased, check our ranking of the best and worst peanut butters to find your new favorite.
9. Kirkland Signature olive oils
Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oils consistently ring up cheaper than other retailers. The chain's 3-liter jug of standard Olive Oil is $22.50. This bulk-buy olive oil is a blend of 85% refined olive oil and 15% extra virgin olive oil. It has a light color and flavor, which shoppers say is best for cooking. The Kirkland Signature 2-liter Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is only $20. It's cold-pressed and certified non-GMO and kosher, making it higher quality and a better choice for salad dressings and dips.
Many grocery stores charge around $22 for one liter alone, and those options usually aren't organic. As a kitchen essential, you're bound to go through a few liters rather quickly. This is when buying in bulk seriously pays off, especially at Costco. But fair warning — olive oil made our list of Costco groceries potentially facing price increases. So if you want to take advantage of these current savings, we'd stock up sooner rather than later.
10. Kirkland Signature nuts
Nuts are notoriously expensive, mainly due to the high production cost. However, they are far cheaper in bulk than small package form, and Costco's Kirkland Signature nuts are proof. For example, a 3-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves costs $16.50, while purchasing three separate 1-pound bags at Safeway totals around $30. Similarly, a 2-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves runs $14, whereas Safeway charges the same amount for half the product. In this case, Costco is clearly the better deal.
When it comes to individual nuts, Costco's prices are hard to beat. However, the comparison gets trickier with mixed nut varieties. Kirkland's Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts feature cashews, almonds, pecans, macadamias, and Brazil nuts. They cost $16.59 for a 2.5-pound bag, or about $6.64 per pound. Over at Safeway, Signature Select Mixed Nuts with Peanuts contain cashews, pecans, hazelnuts, and peanuts. These bags are $10.99 for 27 ounces, roughly $6.51 per pound. Safeway's option is a bit cheaper, but Costco's mix includes premium nuts like macadamias and Brazil nuts. It really comes down to taste. So if you're stocking up, choose the blend that best fits your snacking preferences as opposed to pinching pennies.
11. Ferrero Rocher
Ferrero Rocher isn't your average chocolate. They're the kind of sweets you reach for when you want something fancy but can't commit to a full dessert. But elegance doesn't have to be expensive, especially if you're shopping at Costco. The chain sells a 48-count Ferrero Rocher box for about $19, which works out to 40 cents a piece. Most grocery stores sell a 3-pack for $2, meaning 60 cents per indulgent, gold-wrapped confection.
Costco offers the largest quantity for the lowest per-unit price we've seen. Most chains carry 24-count trays, and the price difference adds up quickly. Walmart charges $12.86, Target $13.29, and Meijer $14.99, putting the per-unit prices at 54 to 62 cents. Since Ferrero Rocher isn't a store brand like Kirkland Signature, you can expect the product to be the same across retailers. It doesn't matter where you buy it. Those sweet chocolate cream-covered hazelnuts are going to taste the same.
48 pieces sounds excessive. But depending on the occasion, they might not last long. They're one of the best Halloween candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters, and they make incredible treats when hosting guests. And if you want to extend their shelf life, shoppers report refrigerating and freezing them successfully.
12. Kirkland Signature Grade AA Cage-Free Eggs
Egg prices have been on a real rollercoaster lately. We've all done the price tag double-take that makes us feel like eggs are becoming a luxury rather than a staple. But if you're feeling the financial strain, Costco might offer some relief. The warehouse sells five dozen Grade AA large cage-free eggs for $12.93, which breaks down to $2.59 per dozen or about 22 cents per egg.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that the average price for a dozen large eggs is $3.59, and that's for standard, non-cage-free eggs. Once you add the cage-free label, the cost often increases. Safeway charges $6 to $7 per dozen. But if you're naturally skeptical, you're probably wondering whether Costco's eggs are truly cage-free and what that even means. To have this label, hens aren't confined to individual cages but can roam around enclosed spaces with constant access to food and water. However, this doesn't mean the chickens get to play outdoors, as the hens are still typically confined inside buildings or sheltered spaces.
13. Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles
Customers have spotted boxes of 72-count Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles for about $13, which is just 18 cents per waffle. Most retailers sell 24-count for $6, which means 25 cents apiece. 72 waffles may seem like a ridiculous amount, but this is the time when bulk purchasing pays off. Many grocery items run the risk of spoiling quickly, but frozen products last far longer. Just make sure you have enough freezer space!
Mind you, Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles ranked fairly low on our list of the best and worst frozen waffles, mainly due to a dull color and lack of crispiness. But if you like the simplicity, nostalgia, and even the soft texture of Eggo Homestyle Waffles, this Costco find is a great deal. Plus, there are many ways to make frozen waffles taste better, like pan-frying them for extra crunchiness or turning them into French toast.
