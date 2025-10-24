13 Costco Grocery Items That Save You The Most Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying in bulk saves time, but it can also save you serious money, which is why we love Costco. The chain's wholesale model keeps prices low by cutting out the middleman. Its limited selection is also intentional — by focusing on top-selling essentials and its Kirkland Signature brand, Costco doesn't need to spend extra on flashy advertising. Plus, Costco's partnerships make Kirkland Signature products even more affordable.

These strategies help Costco price many products below the competition (many being the keyword here). Not all price tags boast incredible savings. Some match rival stores, and others save you just a few cents, which, let's get real, isn't worth membership fees. But then, there are grocery staples whose prices offer significant savings. Think several dollars or more, especially when buying in bulk.

To find these top money-saving items, we compared Costco's prices with average market rates and those from other major retailers. Mind you, these prices are reflective of the time this article was written. They may shift over time or fluctuate by region. However, the general trend says these grocery items deliver the best value. So if you have a Costco membership, take advantage of it by stockpiling these items at Costco instead of anywhere else.