14 Costco Grocery Items You Should Stock Up On Now Before Prices Increase

It feels ironic to talk about stocking up at Costco, because hasn't the point always been to stock up at the retail warehouse giant? Whatever your reasons for shopping at Costco, it's true that you might notice the prices going up on some of your favorite products throughout 2025. In more stable economic times, Costco can typically regulate its prices better than smaller shops and grocery stores –– in fact, the membership charges you pay go directly to the warehouse keeping prices comparatively low. Thanks to messy tariff issues and an ever-complicated global supply chain, however, even Costco could be at the mercy of price increases this year. CEO Ron Varchis admitted in a Q2 earnings call (via Motley Fool), "When it rains, it rains on everyone."

In April, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deluge of tariffs — taxes businesses pay on imported goods — on a long list of U.S. international trading partners. Although there's still little certainty and very few countries have settled on figures, some of the damage has already been done. Instability can cause prices to rise in anticipation of shakier times, and it certainly muddies the waters on what is really causing your Costco receipt to go up in price. Because on top of tariffs, our supply chains are also struggling with inflation and product shortages. Whether you're a first-time Costco member deciding what to buy or a veteran shopper, take note of what products could go up in price at the warehouse and stock up while you can.