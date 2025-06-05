14 Must-Buy Costco Items For First Time Customers
As someone who grew up shopping at Costco with her family and now has a membership of her own, I know the joyous feeling of walking into Costco for the first time, knowing that I had complete free will to buy whatever I wanted. However, I also remember how daunting it was once I looked at the never-ending labyrinth of aisles without the support of my mom directing me on what to buy. Of course, I knew what my family typically bought, but the needs of a family of five versus those of a young woman who occasionally shops with her boyfriend are very different.
I know there are people who wonder if it's really worth buying a Costco membership if you live alone. So, as someone who has been a long-time shopper at Costco — both for a decent-sized family and for herself — I'm here to say that, yes, it's worth it if you know what to buy as a newbie. These are 14 must-buy Costco items for first-time customers. In order to make sure this list is as well-rounded as possible, I also looked at other members' reviews on Reddit. For more information about the determination process, check out the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Soda
Yes, soda may seem like an obvious inclusion, but hear me out. Whether you're buying for a family or just for yourself, the crates of soda offered at Costco are a smart purchase. These sodas come in a variety of options, including everything from Coke, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero to Dr. Pepper, Poppi, and Sprite. This means that not only do you have a higher likelihood of being able to buy a soda that you like, but you can also switch it up and get different ones each trip, so you never get bored.
In general, each pack of soda sold at Costco comes with at least 30 cans, meaning it should last a while — especially for someone who lives on their own. Having individual cans instead of a bottle also allows you to bring the soda to work or just easily grab one from the refrigerator to drink straight from the can. For that reason, Costco has proven a favorite for Reddit users, with many customers agreeing that the wholesale club is the best spot to get your soda fix.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
The bakery section at Costco is one of the chain's most popular features, with a range of baked goods and breads available on a daily basis. A fan-favorite is the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants. While Costco increased the price of the bakery favorite in February 2025, it is still one of the best Costco foods under $10 worth adding to your cart.
My family would buy them for an easy breakfast, a snack, or to make sandwiches. Today, I buy them and split the 12-pack with my partner to do the same, and it works out great. It doesn't hurt that a 12-pack goes a lot further between two people than it did with my family of five. I'm not the only one who feels this way about the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants. These buttery, flaky pastries were recommended by multiple Reddit users.
If you're concerned about how you'd make the most of a 12-pack of croissants with their relatively short shelf life, some users have shared the top tip of popping a few croissants into a bag and freezing them to make them last longer. That makes it a good option for anyone who lives alone or with a smaller family.
Bags of chips
If you're anything like me, then having an endless supply of snacks in the house is extremely important. Luckily, Costco sells a variety of fairly large bags of chips and other snack items. One of my personal favorites is the sea salt variety of the Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips, which also happen to be paleo and vegan but still taste like normal tortilla chips.
The bags of chips and snacks are bigger than the majority of those you would find at a typical grocery store, which also means that they tend to last longer. They're equally useful for families with plenty of mouths to feed or for someone living on their own. Personally, I like taking a sandwich bag full of my latest Costco chips purchase to work as a snack. It's convenient, easy, and the bags are reasonably priced considering how much product you get. Judging by the number of other customers on Reddit sharing similar sentiments about the perks of buying chips at Costco, I'm not the only one who feels this way.
Food court hot dogs
The food court is a Costco staple but still bears its fair share of secrets that not many Costco customers may know. These tips and tricks include the fact that its pizza is made by robots (at least partially), and there are secret toppings for the hot dogs. One thing that's not quite so secret about the latter is that it offers incredibly good value, with the hot dog combo costing just $1.50. That price tag — which has stayed the same since 1985 — will likely never change, with Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatening to kill the then-CEO, W. Craig Jelinek, for even suggesting a price increase.
As a kid, my siblings and I were always excited to go to Costco because we knew the trip would end with a hot dog and a soft drink. First-timers definitely need to experience the satisfaction that comes with eating a giant hot dog and sipping on an ice-cold soda for less than $2. It's definitely one of the best perks of having a Costco membership. Fellow members on Reddit seemingly agree, with one even suggesting that you pick up the hot dog combo at the beginning of your trip so you can take full advantage of the soft drink's free refills. Genius.
Kirkland Signature American Vodka
In addition to its groceries and other goods, Costco has a large selection of alcohol. From wine to whiskey and beer to seltzers, the chain truly has it all. While the Kirkland Signature French Vodka may be one of the Kirkland Signature foods Costco customers buy on repeat, another high-quality vodka is the Kirkland Signature American Vodka.
At the time of writing, you can get 1.75 liters of Kirkland Signature American Vodka for roughly $14.69, which is almost unbeatable compared to other grocery and liquor stores. Despite the price, it doesn't taste like you're sacrificing on quality, which makes it a regular repurchase, in my experience. Reddit users have also recommended picking up the clear liquor from the warehouse grocery store, attesting to its impressive quality.
As an added bonus, you don't always need to be a member to pick up Kirkland Signature American Vodka from Costco. Eligible states allow people to buy alcohol without a membership as long as that's all they're buying. This includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Vermont.
Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter
Butter is something almost everyone uses — whether as an ingredient in a meal, a cooking tool, or something to spread on their toast or bagel. According to Statista, 297.78 million Americans used butter in 2020, with that number thought to hit 300.54 million in 2024. If you're one of those numbers, the good news is that Costco is a great place to pick up your spreadable dairy in bulk.
Costco sells its Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter in packs of four 4-ounce sticks, which means it can last a while, even for a larger family. It also sells unsalted butter for those who prefer their butter in such a way. My family always had this stocked as a kid, and now, as an adult and a lover of baking, it's a constant in my fridge. As corroborated by multiple Reddit users, the butter is inexpensive, convenient, and on par with, if not better than, other branded butter.
Honey Smoked Salmon Fish Co. Salmon Stackers
The Honey Smoked Salmon Fish Co. Salmon Stackers are probably one of my favorite finds that I have made at Costco. The snack boxes are delicious, convenient, come in a pack of three, and are relatively affordable. Due to their packaging, I think of them as my salmon Lunchables. They come with a good amount of honey-smoked salmon, rice crackers, and a lemon-chive spread that, when combined, achieve the perfect balance of slightly sweet and deliciously tangy. Another plus is that they are gluten-free.
The Honey Smoked Salmon Fish Co. Salmon Stackers make for convenient work or school snacks and, despite their small size, are fairly filling and extremely enjoyable. I have found that although the wooden spreader that comes in each pack is helpful, it's easier to simply pick up some of the lemon-chive spread with the cracker itself and scoop up some of the salmon. Other members have shared their praise for the handy snack, although it's worth noting that some have claimed they're a little too salty for their liking.
Kirkland Signature Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese
Costco's cheese is a popular purchase, popping up as a recommended item on multiple Reddit threads. Costco has a few different options when it comes to cheese, but my most frequent buy is the Kirkland Signature Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese. The cheese comes in two 2.5-pound bags, which means it is sure to last a while for both families and single people. Since it is pre-shredded, it is convenient and easy to add to food. It also saves you from the hassle of having to grate it by hand.
I use Kirkland Signature Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese in several of my favorite dishes, such as quesadillas, jacket potatoes, and grilled cheese. I also add the cheese to my eggs, as well as to salads, sandwiches, and even chips before throwing them into the microwave for quick and easy nachos. In my experience, the cheese melts very nicely and doesn't congeal too easily, making it a winner in my eyes.
Del Real Foods Chicken in Red Sauce Tamales
The Del Real Foods Chicken in Red Sauce Tamales are sold in packs of 15, all of which are fully cooked, wrapped in corn husks, and gluten-free. The stone-ground corn outside is fluffy and holds in the juicy shredded chicken covered in a savory sauce. They're super easy to make by just throwing them into a wet paper towel and warming them in the microwave.
If you want to upgrade your tamales, you can add sour cream, guacamole, and the aforementioned Kirkland Signature Shredded Mexican Style Blend Cheese. Costco customers on Reddit agree that the tamales are easy to make and pretty tasty, even if they admittedly don't touch the tamales from street trucks (but then again, nothing really does). To make them as delicious as possible, one Reddit user suggests leaving the tamales out to thaw for a little bit before putting them into the microwave or steamer.
Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken
Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken is a Costco food item that I have enjoyed with my family since I was in middle school, and to this day, it is still always stocked in my freezer. The box comes with two family-sized bags of frozen chicken plus bags of sauce.
Not only is this easy to make after a long day, but the chicken is crispy, and the sauce is the perfect amount of sweet and sour. While my preference is white rice, you can pair the chicken with just about any kind of rice or noodle side dish. Boxes of Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken were perfect for feeding my family of five and make great leftovers for at least a couple of days when it's just me.
The chicken can be put in the oven or air fryer, but I find that the chicken comes out crispier when you cook it in the air fryer. Costco customers on Reddit also rate the Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken highly, claiming that it's crispier than the popular version found at Trader Joe's. Some have also recommended adding broccoli to the dish.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
The Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken from Costco is potentially the chain's signature item, and for good reason. It's a whole chicken that comes seasoned, fully cooked, and ready to eat for $4.99. What's better than that?
While it's not an everyday item, the chicken is great to grab while shopping for an easy dinner, which is what my family would do while I was growing up. It's also a good option to use for meal prepping because it's already prepared and cooked, and easy to cut up. My personal favorite part of the chicken is the skin, which is typically well-seasoned and nicely crisped. There's a reason why this is often recommended as one of the best meat items to buy at Costco.
The rotisserie chicken has popped up numerous times in multiple different Reddit threads of people asking for recommendations for Costco items. One Reddit user who lives alone even said that they can make each chicken last for three to four days, while another recommended using the carcass to make soup or stock.
Olive oil
Olive oil — particularly the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil – is another must-buy, especially for me as an Italian who makes a lot of different pasta dishes. This organic olive oil is cold-pressed and made from Italian-grown olives.
Bottles of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil are large and fairly priced, considering they contain 2 liters. It's refilled my little olive oil dispenser more times than I can count, and also allows me to go several months before needing to do a restock. Customers have shared positive reviews of the oil for its cost, quantity, and quality, highlighting its rich, smooth flavor. Even if you don't specifically pick up the Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, olive oil, in general, is often cited by customers on Reddit as an item worth buying at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts
The Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts are a must-buy for me when it comes to meal prepping, in particular. While reviews are slightly more mixed for the meat than some of the other items on this list, I've never encountered any issues, and neither have a long list of Costco customers on Reddit.
For families, the packaging of Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts — which separates breasts into different pouches — is ideal. Even smaller families or people who live alone will appreciate the fact that the packaging makes it easy to separate and freeze the chicken for later. This helps the chicken to last longer, allowing you to use the exact amount you want without any unnecessary waste. All you have to do is either put the chicken in the fridge the night before or put it in cold water (not hot water) a couple of hours prior to cooking to safely defrost it in advance.
Eggs
While egg prices have decreased slightly since the egg shortage in early 2025, they haven't completely recovered. That's why I typically get my eggs from Costco. The warehouse club offers a few different kinds of eggs, catering to various preferences. Whichever eggs you buy, the packages contain a decent number and aren't overly expensive, which is what makes them a must-buy. The only possible downside is that they may not be in stock — a risk Costco has tried to decrease by placing a limit on how many cartons people can purchase at a time.
Plenty of Costco members on Reddit seem to concur that Costco is the best place to buy eggs. While buying eggs from Costco in bulk can seem like a lot if you live alone, I haven't had any issues going through the eggs before they go bad. Plus, if you've had the eggs for a while and want to check if they're still good, you can always just do the float test. Good eggs will sink in water and lie flat, while bad eggs will float.
Methodology
If you're shopping at Costco for the first time, the experience can feel overwhelming. It's easy to get caught up in the never-ending options and feel confused about what you should and shouldn't purchase.
I have been visiting Costco since I was a kid and have experienced shopping for a large family and for myself. I've even been there to support someone's first time shopping at the wholesale club. The products selected for this list are ones that I have personally tried and repeatedly purchased for a while. However, to make sure that I wasn't totally biased, I also looked at the opinions of other Costco members on Reddit to see which frequently endorsed items overlapped with my own recommendations.