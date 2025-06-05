As someone who grew up shopping at Costco with her family and now has a membership of her own, I know the joyous feeling of walking into Costco for the first time, knowing that I had complete free will to buy whatever I wanted. However, I also remember how daunting it was once I looked at the never-ending labyrinth of aisles without the support of my mom directing me on what to buy. Of course, I knew what my family typically bought, but the needs of a family of five versus those of a young woman who occasionally shops with her boyfriend are very different.

I know there are people who wonder if it's really worth buying a Costco membership if you live alone. So, as someone who has been a long-time shopper at Costco — both for a decent-sized family and for herself — I'm here to say that, yes, it's worth it if you know what to buy as a newbie. These are 14 must-buy Costco items for first-time customers. In order to make sure this list is as well-rounded as possible, I also looked at other members' reviews on Reddit. For more information about the determination process, check out the methodology slide at the end of this article.