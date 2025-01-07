11 Mistakes Experts Say You Should Avoid When Defrosting Meat
While nothing beats fresh meat from your local butcher, protein that has been frozen at the peak of its freshness is a close second. This, however, comes with a caveat. Improper storage and defrosting methods can impact both the flavor and texture of meat. Whether it's beef, pork, or poultry, thawed protein is only as good as how it's been handled. The reality is that there are many factors that can compromise the integrity of thawed meat and even make it unsafe to eat.
There is no doubt that appropriate thawing is crucial for both meat safety and quality. To help you get it right, we have consulted a number of industry experts, asking them to share their insights about the most common errors home chefs tend to make while defrosting meat, and how to avoid them. From founders of premium meat shops to chefs and foodborne illness specialists, these experts will guide you in the right direction to avoid any negative outcomes when defrosting meat.
1. Cooking improperly thawed meat
It's a common scenario — a last-minute change in dinner plans has you desperately searching for meat in your fridge, only to find that all of it is frozen solid in the freezer. No matter how tempting it might be to throw it right in the pan, in many cases, preparing improperly thawed meat can lead to uneven cooking, unappealing texture, or even food safety risks.
David Rose, Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, says that thawing meat is the key to enjoying it the way it was intended. "When meat/steak isn't properly thawed, the frozen/cold texture can cause the meat to cook outside before it's fully cooked on the inside. [This] can potentially lead to an ice cold interior, or overcooking a steak because of the long time it takes to cook during the cooking process," he explains.
The good news is that meat can be cooked from frozen, provided that you adhere to a few simple steps. The key is not to let the protein cook for too long at temperatures where harmful bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria can thrive. This so-called danger zone is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Courtney Luna, a self-taught chef, TikTok personality, and author of the cookbook, "Carnivore in the Kitchen," highlights this point, saying, "Certain meats, like small cuts or ground meat, can be cooked directly from frozen with adjustments to cooking time. Instant pots can also cook a large roast from frozen because [they do] so quickly, where a crock pot wouldn't be safe because it [would] have the meat in the danger zone for too long."
2. Using defrosted meat that hasn't been appropriately stored
If appropriately frozen and stored, meat can maintain its quality and nutritional value. On the other hand, improper storage and keeping protein in a frozen state for too long can have devastating effects on its flavor and texture. Blake Albers, the founder of Albers Craft Meats and a fifth-generation Nebraska cattleman sums this up, saying, "If you think about the freeze thaw process that breaks down our highways and concrete driveways in the northern states, imagine what that does to a muscle fiber cell wall. This is why often properly frozen and thawed meat can actually be more tender than its fresh counterpart, take it too far though and the meat can become 'mushy' and lose its structural integrity."
So, what can we do to keep the frozen meat in our refrigerators at peak quality? Firstly, it's important to ensure that the meat is appropriately packaged. For optimal results, remove the meat from its supermarket packaging and wrap it in a plastic wrap before placing it in a resealable freezer bag. Be sure to squeeze out as much air as you can, otherwise it can lead to freezer burn.
It's also important to freeze the meat as fast as possible to prevent the formation of ice crystals, which can ultimately make the meat less juicy once thawed. To do this, layer — rather than stack — the packages of meat and place them at the back of the bottom shelf of the freezer, which is normally the coldest part of the appliance. To maintain quality and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, frozen meat should be stored at temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
3. Defrosting meat at room temperature
Defrosting meat on the kitchen counter might just be the most common — and most dangerous — mistake made by home chefs. Since the "danger zone" for meat is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, defrosting it at any temperature between that range is a big no-no. Mitzi Baum, the CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness, explains why this is an issue, saying, "Leaving raw meats on the counter to thaw for extended periods of time creates the right environment for harmful bacteria (that's already in/on the meat) to grow." According to the USDA, this period of time shouldn't be any longer than two hours. If the meat is placed in an area above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, this time window drops to one hour.
Meat doesn't thaw evenly, with the outer layer normally defrosting before the center of the protein. This can be a problem if you leave it to defrost on the countertop, potentially leading to foodborne illnesses, as explained by Baum: "Even though the center of the package may still be frozen as it thaws on the counter, the outer layer of the food could be in the 'Danger Zone'," she says. "When thawing frozen food, it's best to plan ahead and thaw your food in the refrigerator. Here it will remain at a safe, constant temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below."
4. Defrosting meat on the top shelf of the refrigerator
Provided that you have time, the best way to defrost meat is by transferring it from the freezer to the refrigerator. Since the temperature in the refrigerator doesn't exceed 40 degrees Fahrenheit, storing the protein there will keep it out of the temperature "danger zone." Depending on the size of the cut, this method can take anywhere from several hours to a day or two. For instance, thawing a large frozen turkey takes at least 24 hours per 5 pounds, while smaller portions of meat, such as a pound of boneless chicken breast, can take around a day to defrost.
While thawing meat in the refrigerator is the safest option, there are a few rules that should be followed to prevent cross-contamination. Firstly, as highlighted by Courtney Luna, the meat should always be stored on a plate or a tray to catch the juices that are created as it defrosts, which can contain potentially harmful bacteria. In addition, David Rose advises that meat should always be thawed on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to ensure that no raw juices leak out and contaminate the rest of the food.
5. Waiting too long to use defrosted meat
Even if your beef, chicken, or pork has been defrosted in the refrigerator, it won't stay safe indefinitely. Once thawed, meat needs to be cooked within a specific time frame to ensure that it doesn't become contaminated with harmful bacteria. Mitzi Baum from Stop Foodborne Illness advises: "After thawing in the refrigerator, items such as ground meat, stew meat, poultry, and seafood should remain safe and good quality for an additional day or two before cooking, while red meat cuts (such as beef, pork or lamb roasts, chops and steaks) three to five days."
While many view this as a significant misstep, defrosted meat can be refrozen, provided that it has been appropriately handled. More specifically, thawed meat can be popped back in the freezer if it hasn't been left outside the refrigerator for longer than two hours or in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for over an hour. Furthermore, ground meat and poultry need to be refrozen within one to two days of thawing, and beef, pork, lamb, and veal within three to five days of being removed from the freezer. That said, thawing and refreezing meat can reduce its quality because defrosting causes protein to lose moisture.
6. Defrosting meat by rinsing or submerging it in hot water
If you are in a rush, it might be tempting to try to speed up the thawing process by submerging frozen meat in hot water. However, this method isn't safe, as David Rose explains: "Hot water can raise the temperature of the meat, putting it in the bacteria danger zone." In addition, according to Courtney Luna, defrosting meat in hot water can cause parts of it to cook, leading to toughness or subpar textures.
Luna says that she always tries to thaw meat in the refrigerator. However, if she is running short on time, she opts for the cold bath method. "[I] seal the meat in a leak-proof plastic bag and submerge it in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. This method is faster than refrigeration," she says. Blake Albers is also partial to this method. "At home we often put 8- to 14-ounce steaks in a bowl with cold water when we get home from work and they are ready for the grill or skillet in time for dinner," he says. "Cold water immersion provides quicker heat transfer and maintains safe temperatures. [...] However, refrain from thawing [meat] in your sink basin, if there are any punctures in the vacuum packaging you don't want potential pathogens that were in your sink to contaminate that great steak!"
7. Defrosting or trying to cook frozen meat in a slow cooker
Ideal for tenderizing tough cuts of meat, as well as cooking stews and soups, slow cookers let home chefs prepare high-quality meals with minimal effort. However, this versatile appliance also has its limitations. Just like their name suggests, slow cookers are best suited to long, gentle cooking rather than searing, frying, or roasting.
According to the USDA, slow cookers operate at temperatures between 170 and 280 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the danger zone for bacterial growth in meat lies between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, defrosting or cooking it from frozen in a slow cooker simply won't bring it to a safe temperature quickly enough, potentially allowing harmful bacteria to multiply. In other words, frozen meat defrosted in a slow cooker will remain at an unsafe temperature for too long.
If you want to use a slow cooker to cook frozen meat, be sure to thaw it first in the refrigerator. The USDA recommends putting the slow cooker on the highest possible setting for the first hour to bring it to a safe temperature. After this initial hour, you can turn the appliance down to the temperature specified in the recipe.
8. Defrosting meat in the microwave
Thawing meat in the microwave can be quick and convenient, especially if you are pressed for time. Unlike defrosting meat on the kitchen counter, thawing it in the microwave doesn't expose it to unsafe temperatures. Additionally, many modern microwaves feature a defrost setting that takes the guesswork out of turning frozen meat into a ready-to-cook staple.
While theoretically safe and efficient, thawing meat in the microwave does present some challenges. Firstly, it can impact the quality of the meat, as explained by David Rose. "Using the microwave can dry out the meat, ruin the proteins, cause inconsistent internal temperature doneness, and prevent a nice sear and crust from forming on the outside of the steak," he says.
If you decide to use your microwave for defrosting meat, there is one vital thing to keep in mind — the protein needs to be cooked immediately after it has been defrosted. This is because the meat is likely to thaw unevenly, meaning that some areas of the protein may have started to cook. Storing partially cooked food isn't safe, not just because it may contain harmful bacteria but also because this bacteria may flourish due to the favorable temperatures reached in the microwave. It's also important never to refreeze raw meat that has been defrosted in the microwave.
9. Failing to follow food safety protocols when handling frozen meat
Appropriate handling of raw meat — frozen or thawed — is crucial if you want to avoid cross-contamination and potential foodborne illnesses. As a cardinal rule, never defrost frozen meat alongside other food items, as juices from the meat can contain harmful bacteria that may be transferred to other foods. Be particularly careful with ready-to-eat items like cooked dishes, fruit, and salads.
In addition, always clean your hands after handling frozen or raw meat to prevent the spread of bacteria. To ensure proper hygiene, wash your hands using warm or cold running water, scrubbing them for at least 20 seconds with soap. Avoid touching any kitchen items like refrigerator doors or door handles after handling raw meat and before washing your hands. Finally, always clean any surfaces or utensils that have come in contact with raw meat, including countertops, cutting boards, plates, and utensils. For best results, first clean them using warm, soapy water and then disinfect them using a commercial kitchen sanitizer.
10. Ignoring packaging dates on frozen meat
The quality of raw meat at the moment you freeze it matters. If you want to ensure premium meat flavor and quality when you defrost it, always freeze your poultry, beef, or pork at the peak of freshness. Of course, freezing meat of lesser quality is also possible, provided that it hasn't gone bad. To ensure that the meat is still safe to consume, check the label on the packaging when buying it at the supermarket. Some of the phrases to look for include "packaged on," "sell by," and "freeze by" — all are pretty self-explanatory.
It's important to label all of the meat that you freeze to ensure that it is used in the optimal time frame. Labeling can also help you decide which bundles of meat have been in the freezer the longest and should be defrosted first. For instance, meat that has been stored in the freezer for two years should be safe to eat, but it would probably suffer freezer burn — or development of brownish, leathery patches — and general deterioration in quality.
To ensure that you have adequate information, label each package of meat with the freezing date, contents, and cooking instructions if you think those are important. For best results write the information on the plastic packaging while it's still empty and at room temperature. After all, trying to write on a cold and damp surface can be challenging.
11. Not taking into account the size of the meat
Each type and cut of meat has different characteristics. After all, a whole turkey or roast is very different in size from chicken legs or cuts of beef like ribeye and filet mignon. As a result, defrosting different meat bundles requires different methods and time frames to ensure even thawing and optimal quality. For instance, defrosting an entire turkey in the refrigerator can be a real test of patience. In addition, thicker cuts of steak like porterhouse will take longer to thaw than thinner cuts like chicken breast.
According to Courtney Luna, larger pieces of meat are best thawed in the refrigerator to ensure even defrosting. "Smaller cuts [...] can be defrosted more quickly using the cold water method," she adds. Blake Albers says that it's important not to rush the defrosting process, particularly if you are dealing with a larger cut of meat. "If you have a large piece of meat like a 2-pound roast or larger, just put it in the fridge a few days ahead of time. Twenty ounces and down you can generally thaw in cold water without too much forward planning," he says.