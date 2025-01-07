11 Mistakes Experts Say You Should Avoid When Defrosting Meat

It's a common scenario — a last-minute change in dinner plans has you desperately searching for meat in your fridge, only to find that all of it is frozen solid in the freezer. No matter how tempting it might be to throw it right in the pan, in many cases, preparing improperly thawed meat can lead to uneven cooking, unappealing texture, or even food safety risks.

David Rose, Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, says that thawing meat is the key to enjoying it the way it was intended. "When meat/steak isn't properly thawed, the frozen/cold texture can cause the meat to cook outside before it's fully cooked on the inside. [This] can potentially lead to an ice cold interior, or overcooking a steak because of the long time it takes to cook during the cooking process," he explains.

The good news is that meat can be cooked from frozen, provided that you adhere to a few simple steps. The key is not to let the protein cook for too long at temperatures where harmful bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria can thrive. This so-called danger zone is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Courtney Luna, a self-taught chef, TikTok personality, and author of the cookbook, "Carnivore in the Kitchen," highlights this point, saying, "Certain meats, like small cuts or ground meat, can be cooked directly from frozen with adjustments to cooking time. Instant pots can also cook a large roast from frozen because [they do] so quickly, where a crock pot wouldn't be safe because it [would] have the meat in the danger zone for too long."