You Might Be Cleaning Your Wooden Cutting Board Wrong

Let's get this out of the way first: There are two wrong ways to clean a wooden cutting board. One is to put it in the dishwasher. The other is to leave it to soak in the kitchen sink. Both are wrong for the same reason: Excess exposure to water could warp or crack your board, which is otherwise a wonderful, resilient tool to have in the kitchen. Compared to other materials like plastic, wooden boards keep knives sharper longer. They certainly look nicer, and don't create microplastic waste when you use them. And there's even some evidence that wood is less hospitable to bacteria than plastic — in other words, better at preventing food-borne illness.

More good news: Aside from making sure it doesn't spend too much time in the water, you can clean a wooden cutting board pretty much like you'd clean anything else — in the kitchen sink, with warm soapy water and a regular old kitchen sponge (use a plastic scraper or metal spatula to remove any stubborn bits sticking to it). Clean it on both sides, even if you've used just one. Then wipe off the moisture with a towel and let the board air-dry completely before storing it.

Still, there are a few best practices to keep in mind for the safe, long-term use of a wooden cutting board. You'll want to sanitize it from time to time, as well as oil it to keep it well-seasoned. Here's what you need to know.