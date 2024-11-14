Should You Really Buy A Frozen Turkey?

Thanksgiving is fast approaching. If you're the family's designated turkey cook, there's bound to be at least a little anxiety. It's stressful enough that Butterball — one of America's top turkey producers — offers a hotline for cooks looking for turkey tips. Even the government weighs in. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) suggests that overwhelmed cooks looking for food safety advice call the meat and poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.

The stress starts before you even buy the bird. One common dilemma? The fresh versus frozen debate. But, while you might hear strong opinions from the sidelines on Thanksgiving day, there's no right answer. The best turkey is the turkey that fits your needs and priorities. If you've used the same technique for years, stick to what you know. You'll have enough to deal with on the big day without worrying about learning new techniques. Besides, Thanksgiving is all about tradition. If your traditions involve tossing the turkey in a chlorinated pool, so be it. Just don't tell the USDA.

If you're new to the game, you might assume fresh is best. But 90% of customers opt for frozen turkeys, and with good reason. A frozen bird doesn't necessarily mean compromising on flavor and sometimes it's the most practical choice. Take the time to educate yourself and decide what's best for you.