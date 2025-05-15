Which Country Produces The Most Lemons In The World?

Growing up in Southern California, I was accustomed to seeing lemon trees everywhere. Almost all of the homes I spent time in — my own, my family's, my friend's — had at least one lemon tree growing in their yards. In my mind, no other place in the world could possibly grow as many lemons as the Golden State. As it turns out, the number of tart, yellow citrus fruits that come out of California positively pales in comparison to India, the country that produces the most lemons in the entire world.

In 2022, India grew 3.78 billion kilograms of lemons (over 8.3 billion pounds). For comparison's sake, in 2024, 1.6 billion pounds of lemons were harvested in the state of California. In fact, the United States ranks as the 7th highest producer of lemons on the globe. After India, Mexico, China, Argentina, and Brazil round out the top five lemon growers. Of course, India doesn't utilize all of its lemon haul, even as large as the country is. In 2023, the most populated country in the world exported nearly 11 million kilograms (24.25 million pounds) of lemons to outside countries, which mostly included Nepal, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bhutan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iraq.

While many think of lemons strictly as culinary ingredients for recipes such as lemon mug cake, or for brightening up the flavor of chicken soup, let's not forget that the lovely lemon is used to make things like cosmetics and essential oils, as well as cleaning products and disinfectants.