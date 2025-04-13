It Only Takes A Few Ingredients To Make A Quick Lemon Mug Cake

Mug cakes are a very convenient solution to late night (or any time, really) cravings, giving you a minimal ingredient single-serving dessert in minutes. And no matter which flavors you're craving, whether it's fragrant vanilla, PB, or a warm Oreo mug cake with just two ingredients, there's probably a suitable variation for it. For those of us obsessed with citrus (maybe even enough to add lemon juice to coffee), a lemon flavored mug cake only requires all-purpose flour, sugar, oil, baking powder, milk, and lemon juice. All ingredients that you're likely to have on hand.

Like with most mug cakes, the method is super simple. Mix your wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, pour into a mug, and microwave on high for one minute. You can top it with something like icing sugar, ice cream, whipped cream, or a simple glaze made with powdered sugar and milk if you want to elevate it a little.

For a tangy flavor boost that really amps up the bright citrus taste, feel free to add some properly grated lemon zest to your cake, or drizzle over some warm lemon curd, which you can also make in the microwave. If you're feeling extra fancy, you could fold in some berries, white chocolate chips, or vanilla extract. Or, of course, just enjoy it as is.