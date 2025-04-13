It Only Takes A Few Ingredients To Make A Quick Lemon Mug Cake
Mug cakes are a very convenient solution to late night (or any time, really) cravings, giving you a minimal ingredient single-serving dessert in minutes. And no matter which flavors you're craving, whether it's fragrant vanilla, PB, or a warm Oreo mug cake with just two ingredients, there's probably a suitable variation for it. For those of us obsessed with citrus (maybe even enough to add lemon juice to coffee), a lemon flavored mug cake only requires all-purpose flour, sugar, oil, baking powder, milk, and lemon juice. All ingredients that you're likely to have on hand.
Like with most mug cakes, the method is super simple. Mix your wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, pour into a mug, and microwave on high for one minute. You can top it with something like icing sugar, ice cream, whipped cream, or a simple glaze made with powdered sugar and milk if you want to elevate it a little.
For a tangy flavor boost that really amps up the bright citrus taste, feel free to add some properly grated lemon zest to your cake, or drizzle over some warm lemon curd, which you can also make in the microwave. If you're feeling extra fancy, you could fold in some berries, white chocolate chips, or vanilla extract. Or, of course, just enjoy it as is.
Baking tips for your lemon mug cake
With a few exceptions, most of the ingredients in a lemon mug cake can be substituted, making this recipe super adaptable for dietary requirements. Gluten-free flour or almond flour can be used instead of regular flour – just keep in mind the cooking time might change slightly. Vegan or regular melted butter can be used in place of oil, as well as any kind of milk, whether you prefer cow, cashew, oat, or soy — the best non-dairy milk for baking. While it's better to stick to freshly squeezed lemon juice due to its brighter flavors, bottled juice will work fine as an alternative.
Keep an eye on your cake when microwaving, because overcooking it will likely give you a chewy result — you'll know it's ready when an inserted toothpick comes out clean. If your microwave is less powerful and the cake is underbaked, keep microwaving in short increments, checking each time.
To stop your cake from sticking to the mug, give it a quick baking spray before adding the batter, or grease it with butter first. For the most flavorful cake, it's also important to let it cool before eating (sorry, we don't make the rules). But follow these few simple steps, and the process couldn't be easier. Whoever said baking is hard clearly hasn't tried a lemon mug cake.