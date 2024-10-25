Squeeze Some Lemon Juice Into Your Next Cup Of Coffee (We Are Serious)

As a daily espresso drinker, I have found there's arguably nothing better than a bold, bitter, and toasty shot of espresso to greet me a good morning. Admittedly, though, there are times when my intenso brew is too strong, waking my body with a zap of caffeine yet weighing my taste buds down with its heaviness.

Coffee is already a beverage with complex flavors, but squeezing in some fresh lemon juice further intensifies coffee's dimensions. Whether you have a shot of espresso or American-brewed coffee, lemon juice makes coffee's taste more dynamic — it adds a freshness to the roasted qualities and brightens the earthy notes. Coffee is a natural dehydrant and leaves a dryness in the mouth, but squeezing in some lemon juice adds an entirely new refreshing quality. It's a much tastier, subtler version of the recent espresso and orange juice fad.

The coffee-lemon juice combination has uncertain origins, but it is classically known as an espresso romano. In Italian cuisine, an espresso romano refers to a shot of espresso with either a slice of lemon (in or on the side) or the juice of a lemon, with or without sugar. Its presentation depends on the person or establishment serving it. The espresso romano is also the signature drink of Giugliano, a town in the Naples region where the drink is considered a delicacy.