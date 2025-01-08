Sweetened Vs Unsweetened: The Better Non-Dairy Milk For Baked Goods

Plant-based, non-dairy milk options are plentiful at almost every grocery store now. Honestly, it's a bit overwhelming to sift through all the different types, brands, and specifications in the milk aisle these days. And non-dairy milk is only growing in popularity. At the end of 2020, non-dairy milks made up 15 percent of all retail sales of milk. Experts predict they'll account for 30 percent of all milk sales by the end of 2026, which is definitely a point of contention between the dairy and plant-based milk manufacturers. With that being said, now is the perfect time to learn a bit more about all these milk alternatives. And particularly, which types are the best options for baking.

Let's start with some basics. While nothing will taste exactly like dairy milk, (because of its protein, fat, and sugar content), soy milk is the best alternative for baking. For one, it has a similar amount of protein, which is important to maintain the structural integrity of a cake or bread. Soy milk also has a similar viscosity compared to milk, which helps batters and doughs stay thick. And it has a subtle flavor that won't likely be detected in your baked goods. Almond milk is another great alternative but rice milk is generally a no-no for baking because it lacks fat and protein content. Rice milk also has a lot of water in it, making it a bit unreliable.