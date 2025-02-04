You've Probably Been Zesting Citrus Wrong Your Whole Life

Since zesting involves using the outer layer of a fruit, thoroughly wash your produce to remove debris and dry it off well. Turn the rasp-style grater upside down, place the base at the top of the fruit, and pull the grater towards you in one fluid motion, repeating this step until the colorful rind is stripped from the fruit. Using the microplane this way allows you to collect the zest directly on the grater itself, preventing it from snowflaking across the kitchen. The oil-rich zest can go straight into your vinaigrette or cookies instead of falling on your countertop or cutting board.

One of the biggest issues with zesting in the traditional approach is that you're essentially working in the dark, with no real way to see how much rind you've stripped away or ability to aim where those pieces fall. The white, inner layer of citrus skin is known as the pith, which can make the citrus zest taste bitter and harsh if it's accidentally included.

Flipping that grater upside down gives you a better view of how much rind you're grating before you hit the pith. Pulling the grater in a single stroke also ensures you don't overwork the same section, reducing the risk of grating that unpleasant white portion. Now that you've mastered this new zesting technique, you'll have no fear quickly grating a little lemon zest to add a burst of citrus to your popcorn.