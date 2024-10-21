Save Yourself The Time And Hassle By Making Lemon Curd In The Microwave

Lemon curd can add a tangy, sweet surprise in everything from an old-fashioned cheesecake recipe to holiday favorites like a lemon cream tart, but also as a filling for cakes, crepes, cream puffs, macarons, and pies. It can also be used as a spread on muffins, toast, pancakes, waffles, and scones, similar to the way you'd spread custard and jam.

The reason why it's so delectable is because it adds the right amount of pucker and tanginess to any dessert or sweet breakfast treat. You can thank Meyer lemons for that. Its distinct flavor comes from Meyer lemons which are a cross between regular lemons and Mandarin oranges. This hybrid lemon offers a sweeter, less acidic and more aromatic flavor compared to regular ones. Although you can use regular lemons to make lemon curd, it won't be as robust in flavor.

Traditionally, lemon curd is made with the zest and juice of Meyer lemons, egg yolks, and, ideally, pulverized granulated sugar. Depending on the recipe you look at, you might see egg yolks and butter on the ingredient list. No matter the recipe you use, the process of making it in a bain marie can be quite daunting, but if you're pressed for time or just want to try a simpler method, the trusty microwave is there for you.