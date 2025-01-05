Does Limoncello Go Bad?

Limoncello is a lemon flavored liqueur, primarily produced in southern Italy. It is considered as a digestive drink, which is served after meals in Italian households and restaurants. It is one of the most popular Italian spirits within the country and if you've ever sipped on limoncello, you'll understand why. The fresh and tangy lemon flavors balanced by the sweetness from the sugar make this boozy drink dangerously delicious. If you've been gifted or have bought a bottle of this Italian liqueur, you may be wondering if limoncello can go bad.

The good news is that there's no expiration date for an unopened bottle. While this liqueur won't spoil easily, its taste can definitely be impacted after a few years. This usually means that the signature lemon flavor and scent will fade over time. Once opened, keep refrigerated and drink within 6 months if you want the best quality flavor. If you want to keep your opened limoncello tasting fresh for up to a year, freezing it is a great option. Plus, it'll be perfectly chilled for an ice cold digestive in summer.