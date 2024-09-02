The Right Way To Drink Limoncello For The Best Taste

Limoncello, the sunny yellow liqueur that tastes like boozy lemonade, isn't a specific brand but a type of Italian spirit. This means that you might find a selection of limoncellos at any decent-sized liquor store, including some budget-priced bottles that shouldn't set you back more than $20 or so. In fact, you can even make the liqueur yourself with nothing more than vodka, lemons, and sugar. Once you've acquired it, the question is how to drink it. Some liqueurs are so syrupy-sweet they really don't stand on their own, but limoncello has some sourness to balance the sweet so it can be enjoyed straight up.

One of the best ways to drink limoncello is ice cold, although no actual ice should be involved as it might melt and dilute the drink. Instead, both bottle and glass should be chilled — but the bottle can't be stored in the freezer indefinitely since the liqueur will freeze. Most limoncellos range from 24% to 32% ABV, which will freeze between 5 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Since freezers are meant to run at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping a bottle of limoncello in there too long may result in broken glass and wasted booze.

As for when to drink limoncello, the best time is after a meal. The drink is considered to be a digestif, which means it may help settle an overstuffed stomach. It also makes a great accompaniment to coffee and dessert since it will help take away some of the former's bitterness while enhancing the sweetness of the latter.

