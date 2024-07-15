Boozy Popsicles Are The Chill Way To Enjoy Beer This Summer

A charming (and true) story about popsicles attributes their invention to a kid who left a sweet drink out on the porch in cold weather and — whoops — found that it had frozen, but was still edible, if not drinkable. Beersicles, on the other hand, have probably been "invented" by everyone who ever tried to use the freezer as a shortcut for chilling a six-pack, only to forget and wind up with frozen cans of disappointment (or a huge mess, if they were foolish enough to try this trick with bottled beer). Intentional beersicles are a whole 'nother thing, though. After all, they're social media-endorsed, so that's a point in their favor. What's more, there have even been commercially-produced versions like Natural Light's Naturdays Frozen Icicles, and some bars have been known to offer house-made beersicles as a summertime special.

Advertisement

The real trick to making beer popsicles lies in — get this! — opening the can (or bottle). When you've accomplished this feat, you then pour the beer into a popsicle mold (a cheap one from the dollar store should work just fine) and stick it in the freezer. Once it has solidified, it will taste like icy beer on a stick. Maybe don't try this with a British bitter beer or an IPA, though, since some craft beer snob may insist you're doing it all wrong if you don't drink these brews at warmer temperatures.