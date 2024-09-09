The Perfect Ratio When Making Lemonade From Scratch

So life gave you lemons. Now, you can always serve lemons with fish or use them as a garnish on a refreshing limoncello cocktail. But if you want to stick with the classics, make lemonade.

In theory, making lemonade is simple enough: just mix sugar, water, and lemon juice. But like so many deceptively simple recipes, the ingredients, preparation, and ratio are everything. Of course, no one ratio is going to make everyone happy. One person's perfect ratio is sickeningly sweet to another. Some popular recipes recommend a 6-to-1-to-1 ratio of water, lemon juice, and sugar, but others recommend a 4-to-1-to-1 or even 3-to-1-to-1 ratio.

Remember: Once you add too much water, it's hard to go back — especially if you're out of lemons. One solution involves making a concentrate with a 1-to-1-to-1 ratio, then diluting it until it tastes right to you. However, this method can complicate things if you're aiming for a specific amount. If you need to know how much you're making, consider a nice, neutral 4-to-1-to-1 ratio. With this ratio, 10 cups of water, 2 ½ cups of sugar, and 2 ½ cups of lemon juice will make a little under a gallon.