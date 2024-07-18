How Sweet Tea Became A Southern Staple

Long before tea leaves were used to make a warm drink, they were used for medicinal purposes in China. But once people began to consume the drink for enjoyment, the practice spread throughout the world. Humankind has been drinking tea for well over 1,000 years now, and from the way people in the southern United States talk about sweet tea, you'd think they've been drinking it for that long, too. Of course, that's not really the case.

Tea arrived in the United States in the mid-1600s but it wasn't until the early 1800s when recipes specifically for cold, sweet tea were written down in books. This was right around the time commercial refrigeration was spreading throughout the country. A major reason that sweet tea took a firm hold in the American South is that growing tea leaves became a huge industry in South Carolina, giving the adjoining states convenient access to the crop. Folks also had good reason to drink a lot of the chilly beverage: The South got hot in the summertime; much hotter than most other regions in America. It's easy to understand why these citizens who worked under the hot sun quickly gained a passion for the drink. Then again, maybe it was the alcohol in it that they fell for.

