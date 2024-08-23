How To Store Whole Lemons In The Freezer

How many times have your lemons gone bad before you had the chance to use them? It's frustrating to waste such a valuable ingredient, especially when you could easily preserve them for future use. If there's one thing almost as important as salt, it's lemons. Without their fresh acidity, dishes can fall flat, lacking the brightness and depth that lemons bring.

Advertisement

Freezing lemons allows you to preserve their tangy flavor for about four months, so you're never without that splash of citrus when you need it most. Plus, the freezing process softens the fruit, making it easier to juice and zest. Before storing lemons in the freezer, give them a good wash to remove any dirt or residue. A quick soak in a mix of apple cider vinegar or baking soda with water will do the trick. Dry them completely to avoid ice crystals forming on the surface.

Now that your lemons are clean and dry, it's time to store them in the freezer. Simply place them in a freezer-safe bag, removing as much air as possible before sealing. Freezing them whole is the easiest method, but you can also cut them in halves or slices, perfect for adding to a cold pink lemonade. Either way, your lemons will stay fresh and ready for use whenever you need them, ensuring you're never left in a sour situation.

Advertisement