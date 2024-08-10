The Hot Toddy Upgrade You Need This Winter

When the cold weather sets in, few things are as comforting as a hot toddy. Originating in India (contrary to the popular myth of its Scottish origins) and enjoyed for centuries, a hot toddy is a classic drink to warm you up from the inside out on a frigid day. It's also considered a go-to remedy for when you're feeling under the weather, offering soothing relief for a sore throat or congestion.

Typically made with a mix of whiskey, honey, lemon, and spices, it's a reliable winter favorite. To elevate this timeless cocktail, we turned to Robyn Smith, a chemical engineer and the founder of rum et al., a distillery launched in 2024 and known for its experimental approach to rum-making and commitment to transparency. Noting that ginger and whiskey is one of her favorite pairings, she says, "In the winter, I'll opt for a hot toddy with ginger tea."

This simple swap is a stroke of genius. By using ginger tea instead of the traditional hot water base, the drink gains an extra layer of warmth and spiciness that enhances its soothing qualities. Ginger's natural anti-inflammatory properties and immune-boosting effects make this hot toddy especially effective for calming a sore throat and easing cold symptoms. The ginger tea also adds a bold flavor, balancing the sweetness of the honey and the tartness of the lemon. It's perfect for those long winter nights.

