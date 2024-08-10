The Hot Toddy Upgrade You Need This Winter
When the cold weather sets in, few things are as comforting as a hot toddy. Originating in India (contrary to the popular myth of its Scottish origins) and enjoyed for centuries, a hot toddy is a classic drink to warm you up from the inside out on a frigid day. It's also considered a go-to remedy for when you're feeling under the weather, offering soothing relief for a sore throat or congestion.
Typically made with a mix of whiskey, honey, lemon, and spices, it's a reliable winter favorite. To elevate this timeless cocktail, we turned to Robyn Smith, a chemical engineer and the founder of rum et al., a distillery launched in 2024 and known for its experimental approach to rum-making and commitment to transparency. Noting that ginger and whiskey is one of her favorite pairings, she says, "In the winter, I'll opt for a hot toddy with ginger tea."
This simple swap is a stroke of genius. By using ginger tea instead of the traditional hot water base, the drink gains an extra layer of warmth and spiciness that enhances its soothing qualities. Ginger's natural anti-inflammatory properties and immune-boosting effects make this hot toddy especially effective for calming a sore throat and easing cold symptoms. The ginger tea also adds a bold flavor, balancing the sweetness of the honey and the tartness of the lemon. It's perfect for those long winter nights.
Choosing a high-quality whiskey for your hot toddy
The secret to an exceptional hot toddy lies in selecting a whiskey of high quality. Even if a whiskey has the right flavor profile, poor quality can result in a harsh taste that's hard to enjoy. When assessing quality, Robyn Smith advises looking for complexity in the aromas. She explains, "If I can nose a spirit for several minutes and continue picking out different aromas, then it's usually a sign of a high-quality spirit."
In a well-crafted whiskey, these aromas should evolve and reveal themselves gradually as the spirit interacts with the air and warms slightly. This gradual unfolding indicates that the whiskey has been meticulously distilled and aged, allowing a diverse range of flavors and scents — from fruity and floral notes to spices and even subtle smokiness — to develop and harmonize. The rising popularity of Japanese whisky showcases the demand for carefully balanced, multi-layered blends.
Smith also cautions against whiskeys with an overpowering alcohol scent, especially if they aren't high proof, which typically means above 60% ABV. An intense alcohol aroma can suggest that the distillation process wasn't carefully managed or that the whiskey hasn't been aged long enough to allow the flavors to properly develop. Interestingly, some distillers are experimenting with using sound waves to speed up the whiskey aging process.
Other hot toddy upgrades to try
If you're looking for more ways to enhance your hot toddy, you'll find no shortage of creative possibilities. Garnishes are an easy way to add flair to your drink, for both flavor and visual appeal. Lemon peels, star anise, and cinnamon sticks are classic choices. You might also try adding apple slices, pear wedges, or fresh cranberries for a festive holiday twist.
Hot toddies are typically enjoyed in the colder months, but there's no reason you can't bring them into your summer repertoire. The bright flavors of lemon and honey are just as refreshing when served over ice. To chill your whiskey without diluting the drink, try using whiskey stones. If you're in the mood for something with a bit more heat, add a pinch of cayenne pepper for an extra kick.
You can also switch out the water base for added flavor by experimenting with different teas. Chai tea, for example, brings a rich, warming taste. Brew it with boiling water or milk, then steep with vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves. Finish by adding the traditional hot toddy ingredients for a comforting drink. Another option is to use hot apple cider as the base. The cider's tangy sweetness pairs well with lemon juice and honey, making it perfect for a crisp fall evening.