Brighten Up Chicken Noodle Soup With One Tart Addition
Chicken soup is a dish so famously comforting and so spiritually enriching that a popular series of inspirational self-help books called itself "Chicken Soup for the Soul." Whether you're making a classic chicken noodle, switching things up with orzo pasta, or getting some matzo ball action going, a warming bowl of chicken soup is one of the most satisfying dishes you can enjoy. Tucking into it makes you feel like all is right with the world.
But how do you make your broth taste as flavorful as possible? We all have our favorite methods. Some people boil down chicken bones to give the soup a rich, umami flavor, while others use storebought stock and stir in powdered mushrooms to add depth. Some cooks even swear by a dash of hot sauce (perhaps one of our seven favorites) to work in some spice. However, if you love fresh, bright flavors, nothing will improve your chicken soup like a few glugs of lemon juice.
Lemon juice makes chicken soup bright and lively
As celebrity chef Samin Nosrat can attest, acid is one of the most important flavor profiles when cooking. Think about how a homemade vinegar dressing can liven up a ho-hum salad, or how a key lime pie tastes so light and refreshing despite its creamy ingredients. There's a reason for this: acid, like salt, activates your taste buds and makes you salivate, awakening your palate to the full depth of flavor that food contains. The sourness of lemon juice can also enhance savory elements in your dish simply by adding contrast.
So, what's the best way to add lemon juice to chicken soup? We recommend incorporating it near the end when the broth has almost finished cooking. Adding your lemon juice too early can cause the flavor to fade away as the soup simmers. Like the most eye-catching ensemble member in a musical, this sparkling add-in should be front and center so it can elevate everything around it. Your soup -– and your palate -– will thank you.