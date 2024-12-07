Brighten Up Chicken Noodle Soup With One Tart Addition

Chicken soup is a dish so famously comforting and so spiritually enriching that a popular series of inspirational self-help books called itself "Chicken Soup for the Soul." Whether you're making a classic chicken noodle, switching things up with orzo pasta, or getting some matzo ball action going, a warming bowl of chicken soup is one of the most satisfying dishes you can enjoy. Tucking into it makes you feel like all is right with the world.

But how do you make your broth taste as flavorful as possible? We all have our favorite methods. Some people boil down chicken bones to give the soup a rich, umami flavor, while others use storebought stock and stir in powdered mushrooms to add depth. Some cooks even swear by a dash of hot sauce (perhaps one of our seven favorites) to work in some spice. However, if you love fresh, bright flavors, nothing will improve your chicken soup like a few glugs of lemon juice.