8 Ways To Make Frozen Waffles Taste So Much Better

While a certain frozen waffle brand that rhymes with Lego has spent half a century or so trying to convince us that people argue over who gets to eat its products, it's hard to imagine anyone actually doing so. Frozen waffles, even the best brands , are best described as "okay-ish." (Yes, even Eggo's new fancy waffles that the brand is marketing as "Belgian street style.") They are convenient, though, which is the main point. Sure, homemade waffles may be far superior, but who has the time to make these on a workday? Still, if you do have a few moments to spare, there are a number of different ways to transform frozen waffles.

Some of these methods involve nothing more than a different cooking method because, as it turns out, the toaster's not the best way. Others, however, take frozen waffles and use them as the base of an entirely different dish. From on-the-go snacks to indulgent desserts to something you'd only expect to see at a state fair, each one of these suggestions may result in a waffle that's actually worth fighting for.