It's Time Give Frozen Waffles A French Toast-Inspired Upgrade
Frozen waffles are the epitome of breakfast convenience: They go from frozen to cooked in a flash in your toaster, and they can be folded like a taco to convey all your other breakfast food items with you to your car or onto public transportation. When you have a slow morning, though, isn't it nice to do something tasty for yourself? Why not turn your frozen waffles into French toast?
It's a super simple upgrade that will have your taste buds singing, but you will have to thaw the waffles first; you can leave them in your fridge overnight or just zap them in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Then prepare your French toast coating however you like (a little egg, a little milk, a little fine vanilla extract, perhaps?), dredge your waffles in it, and cook them up on a hot skillet to your preferred doneness. The very best part about all of this — and what makes waffles far superior to pancakes — is that, because of the waffle-y texture, they will still hold all that maple syrup (even if you think it doesn't need syrup) in their gridded pockets.
What other breakfast items can you give the French toast treatment?
Why stop at turning waffles into French toast? When you've got time and other breakfast items on your hands, the possibilities are endless. For instance, if you have a tube of cinnamon rolls in your fridge, bake 'em, soak them in your prepared French toast batter, and place them on a hot skillet for so much sugary goodness that it'll be time for a dentist appointment soon after. Bonus: In addition to the requisite maple syrup, you can also totally not waste the icing that comes with the tube — pour it on, or even combine it with the syrup.
If you have a box of Frosted Flakes (or any of its flavored spin-offs) sitting in your pantry uneaten, those make a glorious crust for your French toast, adding a crunchy, sweet texture to the otherwise soft bread. You'll have to crush the cereal down to little pieces, then after you've dipped your bread into the batter, you'll press each side down into the Frosted Flakes, making sure they stick. After cooking as usual on the skillet or griddle, you can enjoy each doubly-breakfasted bite.