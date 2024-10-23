It's Time Give Frozen Waffles A French Toast-Inspired Upgrade

Frozen waffles are the epitome of breakfast convenience: They go from frozen to cooked in a flash in your toaster, and they can be folded like a taco to convey all your other breakfast food items with you to your car or onto public transportation. When you have a slow morning, though, isn't it nice to do something tasty for yourself? Why not turn your frozen waffles into French toast?

It's a super simple upgrade that will have your taste buds singing, but you will have to thaw the waffles first; you can leave them in your fridge overnight or just zap them in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Then prepare your French toast coating however you like (a little egg, a little milk, a little fine vanilla extract, perhaps?), dredge your waffles in it, and cook them up on a hot skillet to your preferred doneness. The very best part about all of this — and what makes waffles far superior to pancakes — is that, because of the waffle-y texture, they will still hold all that maple syrup (even if you think it doesn't need syrup) in their gridded pockets.