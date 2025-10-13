The Difference Between Each Grade Of Maple Syrup And How Best To Use Them

When you're perusing your way down the breakfast aisle at the grocery store, you'll be greeted by a plethora of syrup options. Plastic jugs shaped like little women. Glass bottles touting maple leaves and lumberjacks. It's all the same at the end of the day, though, right?

Absolutely not, and if you say this to someone from one of the country's top maple syrup-producing states — Vermont and New York — you're likely to be on the receiving end of an impassioned rebuttal. For maple syrup to be called maple syrup, it must meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture definition of the product, which is, "the liquid food derived by concentrating and heat treating sap from the maple tree." In contrast, anything on the shelf that's just labeled merely "syrup" may have never seen a maple tree in its life and is, most likely, majority high fructose corn syrup or corn syrup.

However, even if you break down the various syrups into the real deal versus the cheap imitations, true, authentic maple syrup still has its own nuances and variations. Maple syrup is separated into four grades, each grade with its own distinct color, flavor profile, and best uses. Here's what you need to know.