Here's How To Booze Up Your Maple Syrup For A Better Brunch

Brunch may have begun as a combination of breakfast and lunch, hence its portmanteau name, but these days it seems to have evolved into what is basically breakfast with booze. Generally, the alcohol comes in the form of drinks such as mimosas, bellinis, or bloody marys, but it's also possible to add booze to your food à la homemade breakfast stout muffins. If you're brunching at home and you plan on eating pancakes or waffles, you can even make boozy maple syrup to dress them with.

While we love a good internal rhyme as much as any other wordslingers, we're not going to refer to this syrup as "booze-infused" since it isn't. Yes, it has booze in it, but an infusion, in culinary terms, refers to soaking a solid in a liquid until it releases its flavor. It's what a tea bag does when it turns your hot water into tea. Boozed-up maple syrup, however, blends two liquids, so it's actually a mixture and not an infusion.

To make it, all you need to do is heat up a cup of maple syrup and stir in about two tablespoons of whiskey or rum. If you'd like to eliminate any raw alcohol taste along with some of the actual alcohol, you can boil the booze before mixing it in. If you want your syrup as boozy as possible, though, add it to the warm syrup after you've removed the latter from the heat source.