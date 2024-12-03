How Vermont Uses Snow To Enjoy Maple Syrup To The Fullest

The end of winter is always a time of joy. The cold becomes a bit more bearable, the days start to become longer, and you anticipate the return of colors. But perhaps no one enjoys the beginning of March as much as Vermonters. When day and night temperatures start to differ, pressure causes the sap in maple trees to flow. Since it's still snowing, there's only one logical thing to do: eat sugar-on-snow. Or, more accurately, maple-syrup-on-snow.

A Vermont tradition, this meal is made by collecting fresh, powdery snow and pouring syrup that has been heated to 235 degrees Fahrenheit on top of it. Since the combo is sticky, most people roll it up on a popsicle stick and then enjoy it like ice cream. But in the absence of a stick, a fork will do!

Vermonters absolutely love the contrast of hot and cold, freshness and sweetness that satisfies many different cravings at once. And this isn't where the meal stops. Besides the snow covered in syrup, sugar-on-snow dinners usually include a dill pickle, a plain doughnut, and coffee. Yes, we're being serious. The idea is that each part of the meal brings different temperatures, textures, and flavors. Is it good? It depends on who you ask. Vermonters will defend it with fierceness, but maybe not all out-of-staters will appreciate the unusual combination as much. Still, if you have the chance to try it, don't miss out on it. You might be pleasantly surprised!