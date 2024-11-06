Wake Up Your Boring Boxed Cake Mix With Some Maple Syrup

While some bakers may disagree, in our opinion, boxed cake mix is one of the best culinary inventions of the past century. It often works out to be cheaper per serving than scratch cake, and you don't have to be an expert baker to get a consistently great texture (scratch cakes can be iffy). Just following the recipe on the back of the box can be boring, though, so many home cooks like to doctor up the mix with add-ins like sour cream, mayonnaise, and even ranch dressing (we tried the last one; it wasn't terrible). While the aforementioned ingredients primarily affect the texture (except the ranch, which did lend the cake a rather unique flavor), it's also possible to change up the flavor, as well. One way to do this, if you're a fan of fall flavors with a real sweet tooth, is to use maple syrup.

All you need to do to add some maple flavor to your cake mix is substitute maple syrup for the water called for in the back-of-the-box recipe. Since cake mix already contains sugar, the result will be a very moist, very maple-y, but yes, very, very sweet cake. You can dial back on the extreme sweetness by using a smaller amount of syrup, however, while either maple extract or non-alcoholic maple flavoring can provide some maple taste without the added sugar.