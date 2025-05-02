One Creamy Addition Makes Instant Ramen Irresistible

Instant ramen was my go-to meal as a student, and it's highly likely that it was (or is) yours too. It's hard to argue with the practicality, budget-friendliness, and comforting umami taste of instant ramen. Whether you eat them as a soup or not, these instant noodles always hit the spot. There are also plenty of ways to upgrade your ramen to make it more substantial — but you only really need one creamy ingredient to take things to the next level: butter.

Adding some butter to your ramen will make the broth richer and creamier, improving its overall mouthfeel. The fat in the butter will also enhance the existing ramen flavors like soy and garlic, while rounding out any overly salty or spicy notes. Your noodles will also get a touch of sweetness from the butter's milk solids, giving them a new flavor profile. Start by adding in a slice of butter when pouring in your boiling water — then adjust according to taste. Basically, measure with your heart (or your mouth).