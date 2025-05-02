One Creamy Addition Makes Instant Ramen Irresistible
Instant ramen was my go-to meal as a student, and it's highly likely that it was (or is) yours too. It's hard to argue with the practicality, budget-friendliness, and comforting umami taste of instant ramen. Whether you eat them as a soup or not, these instant noodles always hit the spot. There are also plenty of ways to upgrade your ramen to make it more substantial — but you only really need one creamy ingredient to take things to the next level: butter.
Adding some butter to your ramen will make the broth richer and creamier, improving its overall mouthfeel. The fat in the butter will also enhance the existing ramen flavors like soy and garlic, while rounding out any overly salty or spicy notes. Your noodles will also get a touch of sweetness from the butter's milk solids, giving them a new flavor profile. Start by adding in a slice of butter when pouring in your boiling water — then adjust according to taste. Basically, measure with your heart (or your mouth).
Flavor combinations for your buttery ramen
Of course, butter is all you need to improve your instant noodles, but if you have some extra time or ingredients, there's an array of optional add-ins. If you're going for extra creaminess, add a slice of American cheese to your cooked ramen. This will melt into your noodles, giving another layer of richness and working in harmony with the melted butter. For a breakfast dish, add an egg and some bacon. The runny yolk will coat the noodles like a sauce, while the bacon's crispy texture will be complemented by the butter's creaminess.
If you're a fan of miso, drop in a small scoop of miso when adding the butter to your ramen — this will give you a beautiful blend of buttery and salty, umami flavor. For those who want a boost of spiciness and sweetness, try a little honey or maple syrup and a pinch of chili flakes. This will give you the perfect blend of fatty, sweet, and spicy noodles. Whether you eat your instant ramen with just butter or with a few extra mix-ins, it'll definitely feel more luxurious than your college days.