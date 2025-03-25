Is Ramen Actually Considered Soup?

Imagine that you're sipping ramen right now. You're probably picturing a deep bowl filled with a warm, comforting broth that's accompanied by firm noodles and, some sort of meat or vegetables. As you're savoring this fantasy, think of what ramen would be like without the broth. Strange? Certainly. Impossible? Not really.

Ramen is considered a soup in most cases, but not always. Broth is an integral part of the way we conceptualize the dish. You could argue that it's a huge part of why the food is so comforting. There are countless variations of ramen — be it fresh or the instant cup kind —, which somewhat explains it's impressive worldwide popularity. You can make ramen your own with recipes that include pretty much anything, from heavy and spicy birria to more traditional miso, or creamy tonkotsu. But the variations normally come from different styles of broths and toppings, not from whether there is broth or not.

There are two exceptions to this rule. The first is tsukemen, a kind of ramen that serves the noodles and the broth separately. To eat it, you dip the noodles into the broth as if it were a sauce. Whether this is a soup is up for debate. You could argue that it's deconstructed ramen that still needs the broth to work. Or you could also argue that if you don't drink it, it's not soup.

The second exception is more definitive: abura soba, which doesn't have any broth at all.