12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Blueberries

Sweet and mildly tart, blueberries are just as good fresh off the bush or out of a container as they are in recipes. Whether baked into muffins or used as a topping on no-churn ice cream or a stack of three-ingredient pancakes, blueberries bring a natural burst of flavor that's difficult to replicate with other ingredients.

Like most other produce, blueberries are seasonal and easily damaged, which means that they may not always be as plump, vibrant, and full of flavor as shoppers might expect. However, this doesn't mean that with a little planning, you can't have fresh, high-quality blueberries year-round. All it takes is knowing what to look for when purchasing fresh blueberries. There are also several shopping strategies that home chefs can utilize to ensure they have the best possible quality blueberries out of season.

Ready to level up your berry-buying skills? Take a look at our roundup of the biggest mistakes shoppers make when buying blueberries — and the best ways to avoid them.