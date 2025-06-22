Overlooking Frozen Produce At The Grocery Store Is Really Costing You

With grocery prices rising by roughly 117% in the last three years, many folks are searching for ways to save as much dough as they can on their trips to the supermarket. Sure, there are some things that maybe we don't need to be tossing into our shopping carts on the regular (looking at you, Hostess snacks), but enjoying those little pleasures is what life's about, right? Okay, maybe shopping while I'm hungry is one of those costly grocery habits I should break. Still, rather than forgoing the items that bring you a bit of joy throughout the week, consider whether all that fresh produce on your shopping list truly needs to be fresh.

Frozen fruits and vegetables tend to be far cheaper than their fresh counterparts. A quick price comparison at Safeway lists fresh spinach at $0.25 an ounce, but in the frozen aisle, you can get the greens for $0.16 per ounce, and they are pre-chopped, which means less work for you when you want to make your famous spinach artichoke dip. Frozen fruits are similarly discounted, with raspberries costing $0.50 an ounce from the freezer versus $0.67 per ounce for fresh berries. You will find comparable price breaks for frozen produce at other major grocery stores like Walmart.

Some people have bought into the idea that fresh produce is always more nutritious than frozen, but that simply isn't true in most cases. You get just roughly the same amount of nutrients from either form. On top of frozen varieties costing less, they also last much longer.