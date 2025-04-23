13 Bad Grocery Shopping Habits That Are Costing You

If you've been skipping membership-based retailers like Sam's Club and Costco because of the fees involved, it might be time to reassess. Though wholesale retailers like these often charge members annually to shop their stores, doing so is usually worth the investment, especially if you have multiple mouths to feed.

As you may already know, wholesale retailers often sell goods at a lower price point than traditional markets. This means that though purchasing a membership from Costco or a similar market might cost you upfront, the membership will likely pay for itself several times over given the savings you'll incur. The downside? You'll need to purchase almost everything you buy in bulk. But don't worry — we'll reveal a way to avoid an excessively high grocery bill when bulk-buying later in the post.

It's worth mentioning that savings like this aren't restricted to wholesale retailers alone; traditional shops like Walmart sometimes feature their own version of membership-based programs as well. Will subscribing to Walmart+ save you as much money as a wholesale market like Sam's Club? That'll depend on your shopping habits. Either way, membership-based shopping is usually worth it — we'd recommend exploring your options to see which program fits your needs best.