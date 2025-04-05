Sam's Club Vs Walmart+: Which Membership Offers Better Savings On Groceries?

Almost everyone is looking for a way to put a little extra money back in their pocket nowadays, and cutting back on the cost of groceries is one of them. The average American household spent $6,053 a year on groceries in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with many of us likely spending much more, especially when attempting to satisfy the appetites of a large family. With paid memberships like Sam's Club and Walmart+ promising lower prices on groceries, you may be left wondering if shelling out extra money for these services is worth it.

To answer that question, we scanned price tags and compared some of the most popular groceries in consumer carts to see if a membership to Sam's Club or Walmart+ will actually help you slash costs. Please note that this guide only details items sold in physical Sam's Club and Walmart stores and doesn't include items exclusively available for shipping (though we will detail the shipping perks of each membership). All prices mentioned are subject to change, may vary by location, and do not include sale prices. With all that said, sit back and relax as we do all the price comparisons to help you determine whether a membership to Sam's Club or Walmart+ will actually help you save money.