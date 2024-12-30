Bottled Water Recalls That Affected Millions

When looking for a clean drink, many people reach for a bottled water. After all, it has to be cleaner than tap water, or why would they put beautiful mountain streams on the labels? And that bottled water marketing is definitely working, as U.S. consumers spent 48 billion dollars on the stuff in 2023.

But while your water may look cleaner, most bottled water companies use filtered water from the same municipal sources as tap water. And you might want to hold off on bottled water if you don't like drinking plastics, as a recent study found microplastics in three leading bottled water brands. Also, tap water is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which requires municipal water sources to notify the public when a contaminants are found, while bottled waters are covered by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which doesn't require bottlers to inform the public of any contamination, apart from listing them as ingredients.

Which is why the public may not hear about any contamination unless the FDA or bottler issues a public recall. And FDA recall notices have listed contaminants such as known carcinogens like bromate and arsenic, but also far more disgusting possibilities like E. coli, mold, "fecal coliforms," crickets, and even just plain "filth." So, to spread the word, here's a list of some of the biggest bottled recalls to hit store shelves that you still might not have heard about.