Is Curbside Grocery Pickup Worth It?

Many of us can relate to the conundrum at the core of this debate; you just got in from an honest day's work and, being so engulfed by the workweek, overlooked the grocery supply dwindling day by day. So, you go to reach in the fridge and realize that the ravenous appetite you worked up won't be getting satisfied at this very moment — you're missing essential ingredients for your meal. But there is a solution: curbside grocery pickup.

This innovation has become a godsend because of many appealing conveniences. You save gas, avoid aimlessly wandering through aisles, and dodge the temptation of buying things you absolutely don't need as you eye that unnecessary family-sized bag of chips when you're just one person. No shade being thrown, I'm just saying!

Aside from being fast and efficient, curbside pickup prevents impulse buying half the snack aisle. But is it really all it's cracked up to be? While some swear by the convenience, others have found the process to be a bit of a mixed bag — especially when it comes to fresh produce and those mysteriously out-of-stock essentials.

Curbside grocery pickup is absolutely worth it for those who value convenience, need to stick to a budget, or simply don't have the time (or patience) for in-store shopping. But it might not always be the best option if you're particular about your produce, need last-minute flexibility, or don't want to risk surprise substitutions. The ideal solution is to use curbside for pantry staples, frozen foods, and household essentials, but grab your fresh produce, meats, and dairy in-store when you can. That way, you get the best of both worlds without the unexpected disappointments.