Is Curbside Grocery Pickup Worth It?
Many of us can relate to the conundrum at the core of this debate; you just got in from an honest day's work and, being so engulfed by the workweek, overlooked the grocery supply dwindling day by day. So, you go to reach in the fridge and realize that the ravenous appetite you worked up won't be getting satisfied at this very moment — you're missing essential ingredients for your meal. But there is a solution: curbside grocery pickup.
This innovation has become a godsend because of many appealing conveniences. You save gas, avoid aimlessly wandering through aisles, and dodge the temptation of buying things you absolutely don't need as you eye that unnecessary family-sized bag of chips when you're just one person. No shade being thrown, I'm just saying!
Aside from being fast and efficient, curbside pickup prevents impulse buying half the snack aisle. But is it really all it's cracked up to be? While some swear by the convenience, others have found the process to be a bit of a mixed bag — especially when it comes to fresh produce and those mysteriously out-of-stock essentials.
Curbside grocery pickup is absolutely worth it for those who value convenience, need to stick to a budget, or simply don't have the time (or patience) for in-store shopping. But it might not always be the best option if you're particular about your produce, need last-minute flexibility, or don't want to risk surprise substitutions. The ideal solution is to use curbside for pantry staples, frozen foods, and household essentials, but grab your fresh produce, meats, and dairy in-store when you can. That way, you get the best of both worlds without the unexpected disappointments.
Convenience is a win for your schedule and budget
Adulting is stressful and time-consuming for us all, whether there's a deadline to meet at work, a recital to attend for the kids, laundry to be done, or dinner to be made — there's always something. Time is far too precious to waste, and if you can gain a few hours back, then why wouldn't you? This is the perfect time to shirk your traditional responsibilities, and you can feel good about doing it.
No more rushing through the store after work, waiting in long lines, or dealing with that one cart with the wobbly wheel that steers you everywhere except where you intend to go. With just a few button presses on your phone, you can order exactly what you need, choose a pickup time, and have everything loaded into your car without stepping inside the store. It's like shamelessly grocery shopping in your PJs but from the comfort of your home — that alone is a solid reason to love it.
Beyond saving time, curbside pickup can help you stick to a budget. Shopping online makes it easier to avoid impulse buys since you're not physically walking past that aisle of freshly baked cookies or the strategically placed seasonal candy. You can see your total adding up in real time, which makes it much easier to keep track of your spending and adjust your cart before checkout. This is especially helpful if you're trying to cut down on food waste or stick to a meal plan without getting sidetracked by tempting extras.
And for parents, curbside pickup is basically a lifesaver. No more wrestling a cranky toddler into the cart, negotiating snack bribes, or dealing with last-minute meltdowns in the cereal aisle. Instead, you get in, get out, and get on with your day.
The trade-offs: Freshness, substitutions, and the mysterious out-of-stocks
As convenient as curbside pickup is, it does come with a few frustrating downsides, starting with the fact that you're trusting a complete stranger to pick out your groceries. Sure, they'll grab the milk and canned goods just fine, but things get a little dicey when it comes to fresh produce, meats, or bakery items. You might end up with under-ripe avocados, bruised apples, or that one lonely pack of chicken uncomfortably close to its expiration date. When you're in the store, you can inspect and choose the best-looking items yourself, but with curbside, you're at the mercy of whoever's filling your order.
Then, there's the issue of substitutions and out-of-stock items. Most stores will let you approve or decline substitutions, but there's always a chance your preferred cereal brand is swapped for something completely different, or worse, your must-have ingredient is just missing from the order altogether. If you rely on curbside pickup for meal planning, an unexpected out-of-stock item can throw a wrench in your entire week's menu.
And let's be honest, sometimes things just get weird. Ever ordered a pound of bananas and received one single banana instead? Or asked for six limes and been handed six pounds? Mistakes happen, and these little mishaps can be frustrating when you're not the one doing the selecting. Maybe the grocery stores are overworked trying to be everything to everybody ... who knows? Ultimately, do what works for you, but I'd say that, pound for pound, the curbside grocery pickup service is worth it.