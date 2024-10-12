The Viral TikTok Onion Boil You'll Need A Breath Mint After Eating

So, we've established that an onion boil is basically just a baked onion with seasoned butter. Most of the TikTokers making them seem to think they're the greatest thing since self-peeling onions, so perhaps they're not wrong. If you like onion soup, onion rings, and all things onion, there's a good chance you'll enjoy oven-steamed onions, as well. If you're not an onion super-fan, though, you might require a few extra ingredients to up the ante. Enter the cheesy onion boil – it's the same thing, only right at the end, you top the onion with your grated cheese of choice and cook it for a few more minutes until the cheese melts.

Some people also like to pair their onion boils with boiled eggs. Presumably, these eggs are boiled in the traditional way, but as baked eggs are also a thing, there's no reason you couldn't just crack an egg into your onion core (you may have to expand the hole a bit) and bake it that way. An onion core can also be filled with other ingredients such as creamy sauces, seasoned ground meat, or rice. One Greek dish, salantourmasi, uses rice and tomatoes as a filling for baked onions, while Lebanese stuffed onions are filled with rice and ground lamb. We don't know exactly when either dish was created, but online recipes for both predate the TikTok era.