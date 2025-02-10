The Easiest Choice You Can Make To Save Money On Groceries

In today's economy, saving on groceries is a priority for many shoppers. With food prices constantly rising, one of the easiest ways to save money at the store is by switching from name-brand products to store-brand or generic versions. Every major grocery chain offers its own generic lineup, whether it's Walmart's Great Value, or Giant's store-brand items. Though it's important to note that recent food recalls at Walmart have raised concerns for some shoppers, many chains provide quality alternatives at a fraction of the price. While it's easy to be tempted by well-known brands, sticking with the store-brand options could help ease the strain of rising costs.

Grocery prices are continuing to increase. According to the USDA's Consumer Price Index (CPI), "The CPI for all food increased 0.2% from November 2024 to December 2024, and food prices were 2.5% higher than in December 2023." Looking ahead, CPI estimates that food prices will go up by 2.2% in 2025. This makes finding cheaper alternatives, like store-brand groceries, vital.

There's no doubt that grocery store prices affect the way we shop, but it can be easier to budget by opting for store-brand products. Research from CNET found that switching to generic options at stores like Wegmans and Stop & Shop could save an average of 40% compared to buying name-brand products. So stick with your favorite Kirkland products at Costco, or whatever your preferred store brand is, because switching to generic can be a smart and tasty way to save.