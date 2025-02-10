The Easiest Choice You Can Make To Save Money On Groceries
In today's economy, saving on groceries is a priority for many shoppers. With food prices constantly rising, one of the easiest ways to save money at the store is by switching from name-brand products to store-brand or generic versions. Every major grocery chain offers its own generic lineup, whether it's Walmart's Great Value, or Giant's store-brand items. Though it's important to note that recent food recalls at Walmart have raised concerns for some shoppers, many chains provide quality alternatives at a fraction of the price. While it's easy to be tempted by well-known brands, sticking with the store-brand options could help ease the strain of rising costs.
Grocery prices are continuing to increase. According to the USDA's Consumer Price Index (CPI), "The CPI for all food increased 0.2% from November 2024 to December 2024, and food prices were 2.5% higher than in December 2023." Looking ahead, CPI estimates that food prices will go up by 2.2% in 2025. This makes finding cheaper alternatives, like store-brand groceries, vital.
There's no doubt that grocery store prices affect the way we shop, but it can be easier to budget by opting for store-brand products. Research from CNET found that switching to generic options at stores like Wegmans and Stop & Shop could save an average of 40% compared to buying name-brand products. So stick with your favorite Kirkland products at Costco, or whatever your preferred store brand is, because switching to generic can be a smart and tasty way to save.
Are store brands really just as good?
When it comes to quality, many store-brand items are manufactured by the same companies that produce the name-brand versions. Some generic products come from the same product lines, meaning you're getting the same product without the hefty price tag. This practice is widespread, with the Private Label Manufacturers Association reporting that one in four grocery products we buy is "a store brand that was supplied by a private label manufacturer" (via PLMA). This allows them to offer high-quality products that appeal to budget-conscious shoppers.
Some shoppers might worry that generic products won't live up to the taste of their favorite brands. While some items, such as mustard or ketchup, may taste different, many have found a way to offer both affordable prices and satisfying flavors. In fact, the store-brand market set a new record in 2024 with sales of $271 billion, according to the PLMA. This rapid growth seems to suggest that consumers are increasingly satisfied with the quality and savings they get from generic groceries.
A good example of this is how Trader Joe's — one of the best grocery store chains for budget shoppers — grew in popularity in the 1990s using generic products at discounted prices, but advertising them as high-quality. This same idea has driven the success of store brands across the grocery industry. So, the next time you're shopping, consider giving the generic option a try. Why not save where you can?