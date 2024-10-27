The Best Grocery Store Chains For Budget Shoppers

You probably aren't surprised to find Aldi on our list of budget-friendly grocery stores. Founded in 1961 as a German discount mart, Aldi has since crossed over into the U.S. and become an American money-saver's favorite. According to the Aldi website, the store prides itself on offering customers top-quality items at low prices. Currently, there are over 2,400 locations in the United States alone, with at least one Aldi store in more than 35 states.

Aldi is a great place to shop for food for more reasons than savings. There are a slew of ingredients you'll never find in Aldi brand products as the company took proactive steps to phase out certain ingredients in years past. In addition to better ingredients, people love that they can grab items even outside of what they have on their grocery list and not feel like they're blowing their budget while doing it.

To prove Aldi's low prices, we compared a 3-pound bag of Aldi yellow onions to the same onions at Walmart. Aldi indeed came out cheaper, at only $2.45 per bag at the time of publication, versus Walmart's $2.98 per bag. Of course, not everything you buy at Aldi will prove cheaper at Walmart, but when it comes to budget-friendly groceries, Aldi offers some of the the best — just don't forget to bring a quarter to unlock your cart and your own grocery bag if you don't want to have to buy theirs.