Why Walmart Has Recalled 2,000 Cases Of Great Value Chicken Broth
Walmart shoppers will once again have to look through their kitchens and dispose of some risky products this week. First it was mislabeled empanadas, and now the supermarket chain has recalled cartons of its Great Value brand chicken broth because of a packaging issue that could lead to spoilage of the product.
The Family-sized, 48-ounce cartons of chicken broth are being pulled from select Walmart store shelves because the aseptic paper used for the cartons "could compromise the sterility of the product," causing it to spoil, per the announcement that was posted by the U.S. of Food and Drug Administration. The brand's manufacturer, Tree House Foods Inc., voluntarily issued the recall, and there have been no reports of illnesses from the product so far.
The chicken broth cartons were sold in more than 200 Walmart stores across nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. A total of 2,023 cases of the chicken broth have been recalled, and customers who might have purchased the product should check their cartons.
What to do with recalled chicken broth and other food recalls
Walmart has advised customers to check their cartons of Great Value chicken broth for the best by date of March 25, 2026. If the carton also has the Batch Lot code: 98F09234 and Retail Unit UPC: 007874206684 printed on the packaging, then it should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.
This is the second time in the space of a week Walmart has had to advise customers to discard a product purchased from its stores, though the retailer is certainly not alone in this recall frenzy. Aldi also announced that customers who purchased The Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos made by Bestway Sandwiches Inc. from its stores should discard the product. The frozen taquitos were recalled due to a risk of them containing metal.
And don't even get us started on the laundry list of recalls that hit foods throughout 2024. The best course of action for shoppers is to stay up to date food product recalls.