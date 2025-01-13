Why Walmart Has Recalled 2,000 Cases Of Great Value Chicken Broth

Walmart shoppers will once again have to look through their kitchens and dispose of some risky products this week. First it was mislabeled empanadas, and now the supermarket chain has recalled cartons of its Great Value brand chicken broth because of a packaging issue that could lead to spoilage of the product.

The Family-sized, 48-ounce cartons of chicken broth are being pulled from select Walmart store shelves because the aseptic paper used for the cartons "could compromise the sterility of the product," causing it to spoil, per the announcement that was posted by the U.S. of Food and Drug Administration. The brand's manufacturer, Tree House Foods Inc., voluntarily issued the recall, and there have been no reports of illnesses from the product so far.

The chicken broth cartons were sold in more than 200 Walmart stores across nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. A total of 2,023 cases of the chicken broth have been recalled, and customers who might have purchased the product should check their cartons.