Why A Health Alert Was Issued For Walmart-Sold Chicken Empanadas
The new year is just getting started, but the food recalls that plagued 2024 appear to have followed into 2025. This time around, a public health alert has been issued for chicken empanadas sold at Walmart. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is warning consumers because of a mislabeling incident.
Frozen empanada products from Rajbhog Foods (NJ), Inc. labeled as "Bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas" might actually contain the Bettergoods Apple Cinnamon Empanadas. For those with allergies, this can present a problem because the apple cinnamon empanadas contain milk, which is not noted on the mislabeled packaging. A recall was not issued because the empanadas are not currently available for purchase.
The FSIS was informed by Rajbhog Foods (NJ), Inc. that one of its distributors received four complaints from consumers noting that the apple cinnamon empanada was inside the chicken curry empanada packaging. Currently, no reports of illness or bad reactions to the empanada products have been noted. Despite the product no longer being available for purchase, the USDA is concerned some consumers might still have the empanadas in their freezers. Here's what you need to know.
What to do with the mislabeled empanada products
The products affected by this mislabeling were produced on November 14, 2024, and packaged on November 20, 2024, and November 21, 2024. The 9.6-ounce packaged empanadas carry the label "bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas" and have a "BEST BY" date of "05/21/26" or 05/22/26" and "EST. P33967" on the side of the box.
The empanadas were shipped and previously sold at Walmart stores nationwide. Consumers who do have these empanadas in their kitchen are advised to throw them out or return them to where they were purchased so they can get a full refund.
From frozen waffles to ready-to-eat meat products, it feels like brands and consumers can't escape the recall. What you can do is reach out to the product's producer with questions or concerns. Anyone with questions about the empanada health alert can contact Rajbhog Foods' president, Sanjiv Mody, at 551-222-4700 or by email at sanjivmody@rajbhog.com.