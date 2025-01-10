Why A Health Alert Was Issued For Walmart-Sold Chicken Empanadas

The new year is just getting started, but the food recalls that plagued 2024 appear to have followed into 2025. This time around, a public health alert has been issued for chicken empanadas sold at Walmart. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is warning consumers because of a mislabeling incident.

Frozen empanada products from Rajbhog Foods (NJ), Inc. labeled as "Bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas" might actually contain the Bettergoods Apple Cinnamon Empanadas. For those with allergies, this can present a problem because the apple cinnamon empanadas contain milk, which is not noted on the mislabeled packaging. A recall was not issued because the empanadas are not currently available for purchase.

The FSIS was informed by Rajbhog Foods (NJ), Inc. that one of its distributors received four complaints from consumers noting that the apple cinnamon empanada was inside the chicken curry empanada packaging. Currently, no reports of illness or bad reactions to the empanada products have been noted. Despite the product no longer being available for purchase, the USDA is concerned some consumers might still have the empanadas in their freezers. Here's what you need to know.