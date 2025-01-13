Frozen Taquitos Sold At Aldi Are Being Recalled For An Alarming Reason

Grocery store shoppers might want to avoid the frozen food aisle altogether right now, as yet another frozen food product is being recalled. More than 24,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products are being recalled from Aldi stores. The Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos made by Bestway Sandwiches Inc. are being recalled because they might be contaminated with metal. A consumer reported finding metal in the taquitos to Bestway Sandwiches Inc. and another consumer reported a dental injury because of metal found in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is advising consumers to check their freezers to confirm whether or not they have the product and to dispose of it. If you have purchased the taquitos from Aldi, you should look for best by dates of 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 on the bottom panel of the packaging and for the establishment number "EST. P-40327."

The taquitos were sold at several Aldi stores nationwide. If that's where you purchased the product from, it can also be returned to the store. Aldi is unfortunately not unfamiliar with the process of dealing with food recalls. The grocery chain's customers have been impacted by massive food recalls in the past – but it isn't just Aldi.