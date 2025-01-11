Ground Beef Recalls That Affected Millions

Beef is one of the most popular types of meat in the U.S. In fact, research suggests that the average American eats around five beef burgers a month, which adds up to around 60 per year. Like burgers, most of the beef products eaten in the U.S. are made with ground beef. Think meatballs, mince, kofta, and meatloaf, for example. However, there are some major downsides to all of this ground beef consumption. One of the biggest is that ground beef comes with a risk of foodborne bacteria.

One of the most common forms of bacteria found in beef is Escherichia coli (commonly known as E. coli). Research suggests that this infection enters cow's stomachs when they drink from water troughs contaminated with feces. The animals don't get sick or show any symptoms from the bacteria, which is why it's hard to spot and can easily make its way into the food system. Around 260,000 people get sick with E. coli every year, many of whom will contract it from ground beef products. In a bid to protect people from outbreaks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) often announces recalls of ground beef products.

However, E. coli is not the only reason why ground beef might be pulled from the market. Other causes of recalls include metal and plastic contamination and even animal cruelty. Keep reading to find out more about the many FSIS ground beef recalls that have affected millions below.