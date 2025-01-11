Ground Beef Recalls That Affected Millions
Beef is one of the most popular types of meat in the U.S. In fact, research suggests that the average American eats around five beef burgers a month, which adds up to around 60 per year. Like burgers, most of the beef products eaten in the U.S. are made with ground beef. Think meatballs, mince, kofta, and meatloaf, for example. However, there are some major downsides to all of this ground beef consumption. One of the biggest is that ground beef comes with a risk of foodborne bacteria.
One of the most common forms of bacteria found in beef is Escherichia coli (commonly known as E. coli). Research suggests that this infection enters cow's stomachs when they drink from water troughs contaminated with feces. The animals don't get sick or show any symptoms from the bacteria, which is why it's hard to spot and can easily make its way into the food system. Around 260,000 people get sick with E. coli every year, many of whom will contract it from ground beef products. In a bid to protect people from outbreaks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) often announces recalls of ground beef products.
However, E. coli is not the only reason why ground beef might be pulled from the market. Other causes of recalls include metal and plastic contamination and even animal cruelty. Keep reading to find out more about the many FSIS ground beef recalls that have affected millions below.
Over 160,000 pounds of beef recalled in US over E. coli concerns
In November 2024, the USDA announced that more than 160,000 pounds of ground beef were being recalled over fears that they could contain E. coli O157:H7. The recalled products were supplied by Wolverine Packing Co., a Michigan-based meatpacker that specializes in a range of meat products, including veal, poultry, boxed beef, and lamb products.
This common strain of E. coli bacteria can cause intestinal infections in humans. Symptoms range from person to person, but they can include diarrhea (which can sometimes contain blood), as well as stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue. It can take up to a week after consumption of contaminated beef for humans to show symptoms. Most people get better within one week from the onset of symptoms, but some may need hospitalization. In serious cases, E. coli bacteria can lead to a potentially fatal blood disorder called hemolytic uremic syndrome.
The ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. had already caused illness in a small cluster of people in early November, and this led FSIS to work with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to investigate the cause. When Wolverine Packing Co. was identified as the source, FSIS instructed any person or business who had purchased ground beef from the company to dispose of it immediately. Businesses affected by the outbreak included several Red Cow restaurants and Hen House Eatery locations in Minnesota.
USDA recalls over 16,000 pounds of Walmart ground beef due to potential E. coli contamination
In May 2024, more than 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef products were recalled by FSIS. Again, this was due to concerns they had been contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. All of the products, which included prime rib beef steak burger patties and all-natural lean ground beef, were supplied by the Kansas-based meat company Cargill Meat Solutions and shipped to Walmart locations across the U.S. Cargill Meat Solutions is owned by Cargill, a multinational food giant that operates in 70 countries.
Unlike with Wolverine Packing Co., Cargill Meat Solutions' recall was not issued because anyone had already fallen ill from consuming the products. Instead, Cargill notified the USDA that the Walmart shipment may have been contaminated due to the accidental use of a segregated product in the batch. Again, anyone who purchased any of the recalled products was urged to either dispose of them or return them back to the Walmart where they bought them from for a refund.
This is not the first time Cargill has been associated with an E. coli outbreak. In 2007, it was sued by one family after their children became ill after eating Cargill beef that contained E. coli bacteria. Both of the children suffered from symptoms related to the infection and one was hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome.
Illinois beef burgers recalled amid E. coli fears
In December 2023, E. coli O157:H7 was once again the cause of a major recall. This time, the products were supplied by Valley Meats, LLC, an Illinois-based meat company that specializes in beef and pork products for the foodservice industry. More than 6,700 pounds of raw beef products were recalled by FSIS due to E. coli concerns. These included both ground beef patties and ground beef that had already been sent out to the restaurant industry in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.
The potential contamination was not discovered through reports of illness. Valley Meats, LLC alerted FSIS after third-party testing revealed that samples of ground beef from the company had tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. This strain of E. coli is one of the most concerning due to the damage it can cause to the intestines. Ground beef is not the only potential source of the bacteria; it can also be found in raw milk, processed meats (like salami, for example), and even leafy greens, like spinach and lettuce.
Again, this E. coli contamination is not a first for Valley Meats, LLC. In 2009, FSIS recalled more than 95,800 pounds of ground beef from the meat company due to the presence of E. coli bacteria in its products. The recall happened a few days after a child died from hemolytic uremic syndrome after consuming the contaminated products.
More than 5,600 pounds of raw ground beef recalled over potential 'foreign object' contamination
In November 2023, more than 5,600 pounds of raw ground beef were recalled not because of E. coli or any other foodborne bacteria concern, but because they may have contained "foreign objects," according to FSIS. The products were shipped by Skyline Provisions, an Illinois-based meat company that specializes in providing products to hospitals, senior living facilities, and care facilities, to eight states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.
The recall was announced after a Skyline Provisions' customer reported to FSIS that they had found a foreign object in one of the products while they were preparing food. It was not confirmed what the foreign object was, and there were no further reports of injuries or illnesses relating to any of the ground beef products in question. Contamination with a foreign object has been the cause of a number of recalls in the past. In August 2024, chicken supplier Perdue Foods recalled more than 167,000 pounds of nuggets and tenders over concerns they could be contaminated with a metal foreign object.
The Skyline Provisions recall also follows a previous incident in 2015 when the company was forced to recall more than 1,000 pounds of beef due to E. coli contamination. The beef was sent to a small butcher shop in Chicago Ridge, Illinois where it was sold in various formats, including ground chuck patties, ground round, and sirloin patties.
Over 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
In September 2023, FSIS announced a recall of more than 58,200 pounds of ground beef. This time, it was due to the potential presence of E. coli O103 in products from American Foods Group, LLC. The Wisconsin-based business specializes in beef products, including bones, fillets, liver, and, of course, ground beef, which are usually sold under the brand name Green Bay Dressed Beef. The company sells its products across the U.S., but the potentially contaminated products were shipped to just three states: Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio.
Like E. coli O157:H7, E. coli O103 is a type of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which is also known as STEC. It is not as common as O157:H7, but it is just as dangerous. In humans, it can also cause unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea and stomach cramps, as well as lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome. In some cases, this syndrome can lead to kidney failure.
Again, there had been no reports of illness caused by E. coli at the time of the recall. The bacteria strain was discovered when a state public health partner tested samples from American Foods Group, LLC.
Tyson recalls nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef due to contamination with 'mirror-like material'
In November 2022, Tyson Fresh Meats, which is based in Texas and owned by Tyson Foods, one of the biggest meat processors in the world, recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef products. The potentially contaminated items had been sold under the Hill Country Fare and H-E-B brands. Again, this wasn't due to bacteria, but because of the potential presence of "extraneous materials." The materials were described by FSIS as "reflective" and "mirror-like."
The concerns were flagged to FSIS via consumers, who complained about finding the mirror-like materials in their ground beef products during food preparation. There were no reports of injury due to the materials. A similar incident happened with regards to Tyson Foods one year later. In November 2023, the meat giant recalled around 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers found small metal pieces inside. One consumer reported that they had suffered a minor oral injury as a result. It is unknown how the mirror-like material or the metal got into the recalled products, however it may have occurred as a result of broken machinery.
Tyson Fresh Meats has also been forced to recall products due to E. coli bacteria in the past. In 2011, its Kansas location recalled more than 131,000 pounds of ground beef over fears they could be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. The recall, which affected products sold by Kroger, was announced amid reports of illnesses.
More than 63,250 pounds of ground beef recalled due to potential contamination with 'extraneous material'
Tyson Foods isn't alone. In March 2017, Washington-based food processing company King's Command Foods was forced to recall more than 63,250 pounds of ground beef products, including meatballs, steak fingers, and breaded steak fritters due to the potential presence of "extraneous materials," according to FSIS. Again, the issue came up after consumers began to raise complaints to King's Command Foods over pieces of metal in their products.
Bacteria like E. coli, of course, present a public health risk, but contamination with shards of metal are also dangerous. When accidentally ingested, metal can cause oral and dental injuries. It may also cause severe damage to the digestive system. In order to reduce the number of products that are accidentally distributed with metal, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises that products be put through a metal detector before they are shipped to consumers. Alternatively, equipment and food should be regularly and thoroughly inspected for any broken pieces of metal.
In 2021, King's Command Foods was forced to issue a recall once again when more than 20,000 pounds of meat products, including Swedish meatballs, were sold with incorrect labels. According to FSIS, the labels did not declare allergens including eggs, milk, and wheat.
Nearly 34,000 pounds of Wegmans ground beef recalled over plastic contamination concerns
It's not just metal that can find its way into meat products. In January 2015, Massachusetts-based meat company J&G Foods recalled 34,000 pounds of ground beef products, which were sold in Wegmans locations in December 2014 across six states, due to potential contamination with plastic. According to FSIS, the recall was made after consumers complained that their food contained "small malleable plastic pieces." There had been no reports of injuries at the time of the recall.
It's not often that food products are recalled due to plastic pieces, but it does happen. In February 2024, for example, U.K. dairy brand Ambrosia recalled several rice pudding and custard products due to potential contamination with small pieces of plastic. In October 2023, Lidl, the popular budget supermarket, was forced to recall chicken dippers in the U.K. over fears that they could contain pieces of hard blue plastic. In 2022, food giant Bird's Eye also recalled a batch of its beef quarter pounders, which were being sold at major U.K. supermarket chain Asda, due to concerns that they could contain plastic.
Nearly 2 million pounds of Michigan beef recalled over possible E. coli
In 2014, one decade before it was forced to recall more than 160,000 pounds of ground beef amid E. coli concerns, Wolverine Packing Co. recalled almost 2 million pounds of ground beef — for the same reason. In May 2014, FSIS announced that ground beef products produced between March 31 and April 18 by the Michigan supplier were being recalled due to potential E. coli O157:H7 contamination.
Similar to the 2024 incident, the contamination was brought to light when FSIS was notified of illnesses relating to E. coli. Eleven people in four states had reported illness by early May 2014. Both of the recalls relating to Wolverine Packing Co. were given a Class I classification by the USDA, which means the risk related to the recall is medium to high. FSIS notes that a Class I recall means there is a "reasonable probability" that the product could result in serious health outcomes or even death.
143 million pounds of ground beef recalled over animal abuse concerns
As is evident from this list, most ground beef recalls happen because of potential E. coli contamination, or even the presence of metal or plastic. But in 2008, one of the biggest beef recalls in history occurred because of animal abuse.
Around 143 million pounds of ground beef produced were recalled after an undercover video — filmed by the animal welfare organization the Humane Society of the United States — showed sick animals being moved around with forklifts before they were slaughtered. It also showed workers kicking and abusing the animals.The ground beef products were traced to the Hallmark/Westland Meat Packing company in California. After investigation, FSIS found that the company had violated federal regulations by slaughtering animals that were so unwell they were unable to stand. The National School Lunch Program was one of the recipients of the company's ground beef.
The investigation not only raised animal cruelty concerns, but also public safety fears. Sick cows are also at a higher risk of carrying diseases, including E. coli and salmonella. Like E. coli, salmonella is associated with many unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea, cramps, and vomiting. The case also raised concerns about bovine spongiform encephalopathy (also known as mad cow disease). Via the consumption of contaminated meat, the disease can lead to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which causes fatal brain damage in humans.
5.3 million pounds of Nebraskan beef recalled over E. coli outbreak
Also in 2008, another major recall involving more than 5 million ground beef products occurred when E. coli O157: H7 infections were reported in multiple states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Utah. One of the individuals affected by the outbreak developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, while 27 people ended up in hospital.
The ground beef products were traced to Kroger supermarkets, which had sold contaminated beef from Nebraska Beef Ltd. Situated in Omaha, Nebraska, the meat company is still in operation. However, it has faced several controversies over the years. In 2022, two of its former employees, including former vice president of administration James Timmerman, were fined and sentenced to months of probation for falsifying USDA grading records. In 2024, the company was investigated by federal authorities for failing to protect its workers from injuries and provide them with a safe working environment. It was ultimately fined $274,659 in penalties.