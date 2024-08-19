Perdue Issues Recall Of Over 167,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products

If you do happen to have any of the products that have been issued for recall (you can find package images here), all you need to do is dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase to get a refund. Even though nobody's been hurt, this is one of those better safe than sorry situations. And it's not an isolated incident – foreign materials unfortunately occasionally make it into processed food, even though there are many safeguards in place in order to ensure that doesn't happen very often.

The most recent recall we covered was from Palmer Candy, who discovered that a supplier responsible for an ingredient in one of its coated products had been potentially contaminated with salmonella. This recall was particularly notable in that it was classified as a Class I recall, which is the most serious that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can issue.

If your household is one that enjoys chicken nuggets now and then, it's probably a good idea to scan the contents of your freezer for these Perdue products, just to be safe. And in case you know someone who's particularly vulnerable to foodborne illness, like the elderly or immunocompromised, here's one way to stay proactive about recalls.

