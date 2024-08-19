Perdue Issues Recall Of Over 167,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products
Perdue Foods, known for all things poultry, is recalling over 167,000 pounds of chicken tender and nugget products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal wire. The official recall notice was released on August 16, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that three products are affected.
The first are 22-ounce packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, labeled with a best-if-used-by date of 03/23/25, the second are 29-ounce packages labeled Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders with a best-by date of 03/23/25, and the final products recalled are 22-ounce packages containing ButcherBox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets with a best-by date of 03/25/25 on them. All three products also have the establishment number "P-33944" on the back; the products were both sold directly online to customers as well as shipped to retailers nationwide. The issue was discovered after customers complained about finding foreign metal objects in the chicken, but so far no negative incidents have been reported.
What to do if you have the recalled Perdue products in your freezer
If you do happen to have any of the products that have been issued for recall (you can find package images here), all you need to do is dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase to get a refund. Even though nobody's been hurt, this is one of those better safe than sorry situations. And it's not an isolated incident – foreign materials unfortunately occasionally make it into processed food, even though there are many safeguards in place in order to ensure that doesn't happen very often.
The most recent recall we covered was from Palmer Candy, who discovered that a supplier responsible for an ingredient in one of its coated products had been potentially contaminated with salmonella. This recall was particularly notable in that it was classified as a Class I recall, which is the most serious that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can issue.
If your household is one that enjoys chicken nuggets now and then, it's probably a good idea to scan the contents of your freezer for these Perdue products, just to be safe. And in case you know someone who's particularly vulnerable to foodborne illness, like the elderly or immunocompromised, here's one way to stay proactive about recalls.