Palmer Candy Issues Nationwide Recall For Severe Health Risks

Palmer Candy issued a recall of a wide variety of its products in May this year because one of its suppliers notified it that there was potential salmonella contamination in its white confectionery coating. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has the full list of items on its website — it consists of white-coated items such as Classic Yogurt Pretzels, Frosted Patriot Pretzels, Munchy Medley, and more, sold at retailers such as Dollar General, Target, and Walmart.

Advertisement

These products were distributed in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that people affected with salmonella typically first develop symptoms six hours to six days after being infected. Symptoms can include fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. The main concern is that severe cases of salmonella can be fatal for young children, those with compromised immune systems, and the elderly, which is why these types of product recalls are significant. This is an issue that food manufacturers deal with from time to time; salmonella was responsible for a Quaker Oats recall and a cantaloupe recall last year.

Advertisement