Over 160,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Were Just Recalled. Here's Why

Ground beef is a versatile form of meat, good for everything from burgers to taco soup, which makes it no shocker that it has grown to become a billion-dollar industry. However, the sheer volume that gets sold makes days like today far more difficult, as there has been a recall on 167,277 pounds of ground beef due to potential E. coli contamination. And while it's not on the list of the most widespread recalls of all time, it could still prove to be incredibly dangerous.

The recalled ground beef comes out of Wolverine Packing Company, a meat-packing establishment out of Detroit, Michigan, that's said to produce 8,000,000 burger patties each week. The recall pertains to ground beef products that have been purchased nationwide with the establishment number 2574B on their packaging, a production date of October 22nd, 2024, and a use-by date of November 14th, 2024.

It was first believed by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service — also known as FSIS — that these products were contaminated by E. coli earlier this month due to several isolated reports of consumers becoming sick after consuming the ground beef in question. After further investigation, a sample of Wolverine Packing Co. ground beef tested positive for E. coli, and the recall was put into effect. As of November 20th, 15 people have become sick as a result of the E. coli contamination, with the affected consumers first experiencing symptoms between November 2nd and November 10th, 2024.