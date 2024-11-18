E. Coli Outbreak In Carrots Has Led To 1 Death. Here's What You Need To Know

While many are flocking to grocery stores in preparation for the upcoming holidays, you may want to be cautious of what you grab from the produce section. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a statement warning consumers about an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots.

The outbreak has affected several states and resulted in one death so far. Organic, whole, and (the often misunderstood) baby carrots sold by the company Grimmway Farms are specifically what has been affected and recalled. The CDC reported that 39 people in 18 states have become ill from the E. coli outbreak, though it's possible that others have been affected whose cases are as yet unreported. For reference, Washington, Minnesota, and New York have the highest number of reported cases.

Grimmway Farms issued a recall on multiple sizes and brands of its organic baby and whole carrots, including those sold at Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Sprouts, 365 from Whole Foods, Good & Gather from Target, Marketside from Walmart, GreenWise from Publix, Simple Truth from Kroger, and more. The carrots are no longer on shelves but still may be in people's refrigerators at home so the CDC is advising people to check and throw them away if they have them. Although food scientists are researching how to use E. coli to produce vanillin, the bacteria itself should be avoided at all costs.