Baby Carrot Myths You Should Stop Believing

America's love affair with baby carrots began in the late 1980s when California farmer Mike Yurosek revolutionized the carrot industry with his new invention. Yurosek's baby carrots were an instant hit with consumers, and today account for close to 70% of the country's carrot market.

Sold in plastic bags, baby carrots aren't just nutritious, but also convenient, with no peeling, chopping, or washing required. It's precisely this versatility that has made the mini veggies a mainstay of lunchboxes, charcuterie boards, and smart snacking routines. However, baby carrots can make a great addition to much more than just snack platters. The little sticks of goodness can be used in a variety of recipes, from sweet carrot cakes to savory dishes like roasted veggies.

Despite their popularity, baby carrots are often misunderstood. From their origins to storage requirements, many misconceptions continue to influence how people view these bite-sized veggies. Ready to find out the truth about these orange root vegetables? Keep reading!