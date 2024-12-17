What Types Of Food Can Get Infected With E. Coli?
You hear it on the news with increasing frequency: food manufacturers recalling items from stores and restaurants due to an actual or possible E. coli contamination (recently McDonald's pulled its Quarter-Pounder burgers due to a suspected outbreak). E. coli is a bacteria that is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals — including humans. Most E. coli don't hurt us, but some dangerous strains find their way into our food, which then find their way into our digestive tracts. What are some of the most common foods that spread these dangerous strains?
E. coli is commonly found to contaminate raw meat (beef in particular), milk and cheese that has not been pasteurized, fresh fruits and vegetables, and water. Ground beef and raw milk and cheese are susceptible to contamination with the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (or STEC) strain which is found among cattle. Fresh produce becomes a carrier for the bacteria when it comes into contact with infected animals' fecal matter, either directly, or due to unhygienic human handling (the latter of which may also contaminate ground meats).
Symptoms of E. coli infection
E. coli infections in humans can mimic the flu and may begin in as little as three days after ingestion, but also as many as eight days afterward. Symptoms may include vomiting, nausea and diarrhea, stomach cramping, and a fever. In some severe cases, the diarrhea may be bloody. It takes, on average, 10 days for most people to recover, but in the elderly (over 65) and the very young (under five) infection may progress into a serious illness. STEC has been known to cause acute renal failure, which could lead to death.
While some people may be infected and show no symptoms, those who are experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical attention. For example, if you are vomiting up liquids, experiencing diarrhea for more than three days, producing bloody stools, or if you have a fever that tops 102 degrees Fahrenheit, you should head to your doctor's office, urgent care, or even the Emergency Room.
Steps you can take to help prevent E. coli infections at home
While it's impossible to prevent E. coli infections in all cases, especially from restaurants, you can help mitigate the risks in your own home. It all starts with proper hygiene like washing your hands before cooking or eating, as well as any time you go to the bathroom, change or handle a diaper, pick up your dog's fecal matter, or clean your cat's litter box. You should also take care to clean your pet's food bowls every day after they have eaten from them.
Don't leave spills on your refrigerator's shelves and clean and sanitize your fridge regularly. Inside your fridge, keep raw and cooked meat separate. Raw meat should be kept on the lowest shelf to prevent it dripping onto and contaminating other foods. It should also be stored inside a plastic bag or container to catch any juices that might leak out.
Finally, meat can be toxic if not cooked correctly and should be heated at or above 160 degrees Fahrenheit, (we cannot stress enough how important it is to your health and safety to cook meat thoroughly). Most people can't tell just by looking when their meat is done, so investing in an instant-read meat thermometer takes all the guesswork out of it.