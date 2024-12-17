What Types Of Food Can Get Infected With E. Coli?

While it's impossible to prevent E. coli infections in all cases, especially from restaurants, you can help mitigate the risks in your own home. It all starts with proper hygiene like washing your hands before cooking or eating, as well as any time you go to the bathroom, change or handle a diaper, pick up your dog's fecal matter, or clean your cat's litter box. You should also take care to clean your pet's food bowls every day after they have eaten from them.

Don't leave spills on your refrigerator's shelves and clean and sanitize your fridge regularly. Inside your fridge, keep raw and cooked meat separate. Raw meat should be kept on the lowest shelf to prevent it dripping onto and contaminating other foods. It should also be stored inside a plastic bag or container to catch any juices that might leak out.

Finally, meat can be toxic if not cooked correctly and should be heated at or above 160 degrees Fahrenheit, (we cannot stress enough how important it is to your health and safety to cook meat thoroughly). Most people can't tell just by looking when their meat is done, so investing in an instant-read meat thermometer takes all the guesswork out of it.