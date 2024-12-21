Aldi Food Recalls That Affected Millions

America's fastest-growing grocery store is also the cheapest: Aldi. Once a European phenomenon that has since taken off in the United States, the chain of small and quirky supermarkets stocked with an impressive assortment of national and store brand products now operates thousands of stores in 39 states and serves a monthly customer base of about 40 million people. With cut-rate prices and many items not for sale in most any other grocery or variety store, Aldi finds always arrive on Wednesdays, and the store clearly works hard to provide interesting and tasty products to its customers seeking novelty and value.

While there's a certain way to shop at Aldi to maximize time and energy, and an entire method to decode the price tags to ensure a money-saving Aldi trip, there's something that even the stores' most fervent customers likely don't factor in: potentially dangerous food that could make them sick. Over the past decade, Aldi has faced, managed, or ordered numerous product recalls to get as much of a handle as it could on foodborne illness or injury-causing contaminants. Here are all the times Aldi's millions of customers were put at risk for buying foods that were later recalled.