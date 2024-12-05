Why Aldi Finds Always Arrive On Wednesdays
If you haven't yet heard, Aldi (not to be confused with Lidl) is amazing. People tend to make the switch from other grocery stores to the European-owned Aldi primarily for its unbelievably low prices on good quality items. Even Aldi's meats are suspiciously cheap. Once this happens, many quickly become aware of Aldi Finds, a weekly-rotating assortment of inexpensive and exciting products that range from foods to furniture, cookware, clothing, home décor, seasonal items, and so much more. If you're even further in the know, you are keenly conscious of the fact that the new round of special Finds drop every Wednesday. This is because Wednesday is the day when the company's weekly ad goes live.
Basically speaking, once the ads go live, you know that what you see advertised can be found immediately in Aldi stores, though availability of Finds can vary by location. There are typically one or two aisles in store dedicated to the Finds with the exception of some food items which need to be refrigerated or frozen. These aisles truly have their own fan base. Aldi Finds are temporary and limited, meaning, once they are gone from a specific location, they are not restocked, making some Finds hot commodities. Occasionally, the chain will bring popular items back on an annual basis, but this isn't guaranteed. In a nutshell, if you see something you like, you better hop to your closest Aldi store. But, here's a secret: you can actually find out which Finds are hitting stores a week ahead of time so you can be ready when the doors open.
Mark your calendars and start your engines
When you exit an Aldi store, you can usually find a stack of Aldi print ads, showcasing the following week's items, prices, and Finds. This information can also be found on the company's website, where you can view both the current week's finds and the following week's. Personally, I am a regular viewer of the upcoming Aldi Finds section of the site and the reason is because I've been monitoring it every single week for a year. You see, there was a Find that I became aware of too late in 2023 and, even though I didn't know if it would ever come back, I wanted it badly. Sure enough, a year later (and on a Wednesday morning), I spotted it under the Upcoming Finds. I literally marked my calendar, showed up to my store as soon as it opened (so did several others), and snagged the last of only three that sat on the shelf.
As to items like the one I searched for for 12 months, if you're wondering why Aldi doesn't simply stock more inventory, the reason essentially comes down to logistics. Aldi stores tend to be much smaller than other chain stores (which is one reason it can keep its prices so low) and stores only have so much room to display its weekly Finds. Plus, since new Finds arrive every single Wednesday, the aisles dedicated to these items pretty much need to thin out to fit the never-ending rotation.