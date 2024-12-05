Why Aldi Finds Always Arrive On Wednesdays

If you haven't yet heard, Aldi (not to be confused with Lidl) is amazing. People tend to make the switch from other grocery stores to the European-owned Aldi primarily for its unbelievably low prices on good quality items. Even Aldi's meats are suspiciously cheap. Once this happens, many quickly become aware of Aldi Finds, a weekly-rotating assortment of inexpensive and exciting products that range from foods to furniture, cookware, clothing, home décor, seasonal items, and so much more. If you're even further in the know, you are keenly conscious of the fact that the new round of special Finds drop every Wednesday. This is because Wednesday is the day when the company's weekly ad goes live.

Basically speaking, once the ads go live, you know that what you see advertised can be found immediately in Aldi stores, though availability of Finds can vary by location. There are typically one or two aisles in store dedicated to the Finds with the exception of some food items which need to be refrigerated or frozen. These aisles truly have their own fan base. Aldi Finds are temporary and limited, meaning, once they are gone from a specific location, they are not restocked, making some Finds hot commodities. Occasionally, the chain will bring popular items back on an annual basis, but this isn't guaranteed. In a nutshell, if you see something you like, you better hop to your closest Aldi store. But, here's a secret: you can actually find out which Finds are hitting stores a week ahead of time so you can be ready when the doors open.