Are Aldi And Lidl Really Owned By The Same Company?
These days, most people grocery shop on a budget. That's why retailers like Aldi have such a devoted following, providing aisles of affordable products that don't require sacrificing flavor or quality for a cheaper price tag. While Aldi may have spent decades becoming a household name in the United States, a new contender entered the affordable grocery store game in 2017. Lidl, another German grocery chain, became a success within weeks of opening. Almost overnight, whispers spread that Aldi and Lidl shared the same parent company. Despite persistent rumors, Aldi and Lidl are not related in any way, though it is a very common misconception.
When you first compare the two, it's easy to see why people believe that the companies are related. Beyond the fact that both stores have similar-sounding names (and both with only four letters), they also share German roots and operate as small-inventory, low–budget grocery stores.
Lidl was founded by Josef Schwarz, a German businessman who focused on opening grocery stores in his home country, and the chain didn't expand into more of Europe until 1977. Aldi, on the other hand, was founded by German brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht, who quickly expanded their grocery chain across the globe. Understanding the key differences between these chains can be confusing but is an essential step for any savvy shopper.
Possible explanations for the Aldi-Lidl rumors
The rumors between Aldi and Lidl being related possibly stems from another popular internet whisper regarding the connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's. In the early 1960s, the Aldi chain split up into two separate Aldi stores, Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd. Although in the United States we're accustomed to seeing Aldi Süd's, we see Aldi Nord's sister company, Trader Joe's, almost just as often.
Other similarities may have stirred the rumor mill, including the fact that both stores offer high-quality products at competitively low prices. Shoppers can expect a rotating selection of products at both chains, such as Aldi's famous "aisle of shame" or seasonal food selections. Any well-versed Aldi shopper knows the frenzy of packing their own groceries into their own reusable bags after paying – two practices shared by Lidl. Both chains also take customer service seriously, offering refund guarantees known as the Double Guarantee at Aldi and the Lidl Love It Guarantee at Lidl.
While Aldi and Lidl do share similarities, the core vision and overall shopping experience give the chains unique and extraordinary identities. Whether you're drawn to the bright colors and locational convenience of Aldi stores or the fantastic wine selection and fresh bakery items of Lidl stores, both chains are shaking up the rules for the way we grocery shop. But remember — they're more like friendly neighbors, not sisters.