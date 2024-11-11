Are Aldi And Lidl Really Owned By The Same Company?

These days, most people grocery shop on a budget. That's why retailers like Aldi have such a devoted following, providing aisles of affordable products that don't require sacrificing flavor or quality for a cheaper price tag. While Aldi may have spent decades becoming a household name in the United States, a new contender entered the affordable grocery store game in 2017. Lidl, another German grocery chain, became a success within weeks of opening. Almost overnight, whispers spread that Aldi and Lidl shared the same parent company. Despite persistent rumors, Aldi and Lidl are not related in any way, though it is a very common misconception.

When you first compare the two, it's easy to see why people believe that the companies are related. Beyond the fact that both stores have similar-sounding names (and both with only four letters), they also share German roots and operate as small-inventory, low–budget grocery stores.

Lidl was founded by Josef Schwarz, a German businessman who focused on opening grocery stores in his home country, and the chain didn't expand into more of Europe until 1977. Aldi, on the other hand, was founded by German brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht, who quickly expanded their grocery chain across the globe. Understanding the key differences between these chains can be confusing but is an essential step for any savvy shopper.